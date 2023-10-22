Video: Community rallies to answer plea to clean-up Boddam Harbour after Storm Babet damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Video: Community rallies to answer plea to clean-up Boddam Harbour after Storm Babet damage

The harbour suffered significant damage during 24 hours of "horrendous weather".

By Chris Cromar

Members of the local community have been praised for rallying together to clean up Boddam Harbour in the wake of deadly Storm Babet.

Huge waves crashed down onto the Aberdeenshire village and caused significant damage to the harbour on Thursday and Friday.

Concrete had moved, a four-foot hole had opened up in the ground and part of a road had been ripped up.

Damage at Boddam Harbour.
The harbour was damaged at Boddam. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Damage at Boddam Harbour, with mobility scooter stopped and dog standing.
Volunteers, including this dog, came out to clean up the damage. Image: Robin William Magnus Youngman.

A shed full of fisherman’s gear had been blown off its foundations and turned around, whilst creel pots were left strewn around the harbour.

Despite the devastation, villagers came out with wheelbarrows, shovels and brushes to clear up the mess yesterday morning.

Local resident James Cook made and supplied the helpers with butteries, whilst Paul Anderson brought his tractor to help.

Cleaned up Boddam Harbour.
Boddam Harbour looks in a much better way thanks to today’s efforts. Image: Robin William Magnus Youngman.

Local firms SMS Plant Services (Stephen Smith) and Trevor Reid Plant Hire also offered their services.

Whilst not completely fixed, the community efforts brought back a sense of normality.

Harbour master Rob Young said: “We would to thank all the villagers and volunteers for a great turnout to clean up the harbour after Storm Babet.”

The second named storm brought torrential rain, high winds and severe flooding to parts of the north and north-east over the weekend.

Storm Babet claims at least two lives in Scotland

Tragically, at least two people have died in Scotland.

Businesswoman Wendy Taylor was swept away in the Water of Lee, and decorator John Gillan was killed when a tree fell on his van in Forfar.

A third unnamed driver who became trapped in his car on a flooded road near Marykirk remains missing.

‘We narrowly escaped’: 50 people battle Storm Babet until 3am to save Peterculter families from flooding

