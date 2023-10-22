Video: Community rallies to answer plea to clean-up Boddam Harbour after Storm Babet damage

Members of the local community have been praised for rallying together to clean up Boddam Harbour in the wake of deadly Storm Babet.

Huge waves crashed down onto the Aberdeenshire village and caused significant damage to the harbour on Thursday and Friday.

Concrete had moved, a four-foot hole had opened up in the ground and part of a road had been ripped up.

A shed full of fisherman’s gear had been blown off its foundations and turned around, whilst creel pots were left strewn around the harbour.

Despite the devastation, villagers came out with wheelbarrows, shovels and brushes to clear up the mess yesterday morning.

Local resident James Cook made and supplied the helpers with butteries, whilst Paul Anderson brought his tractor to help.

Local firms SMS Plant Services (Stephen Smith) and Trevor Reid Plant Hire also offered their services.

Whilst not completely fixed, the community efforts brought back a sense of normality.

Harbour master Rob Young said: “We would to thank all the villagers and volunteers for a great turnout to clean up the harbour after Storm Babet.”

The second named storm brought torrential rain, high winds and severe flooding to parts of the north and north-east over the weekend.

Storm Babet claims at least two lives in Scotland

Tragically, at least two people have died in Scotland.

Businesswoman Wendy Taylor was swept away in the Water of Lee, and decorator John Gillan was killed when a tree fell on his van in Forfar.

A third unnamed driver who became trapped in his car on a flooded road near Marykirk remains missing.