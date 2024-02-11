‘Worried’ Body Shop workers in Inverness and Aberdeen ‘not told anything’ as chain on brink of administration

The Body Shop UK staff say they have been kept in dark over the store’s future as the firm appoints administrators

Local workers “have not been told anything” about the situation amid reports all the store’s branches could close.

Just weeks after taking control of the cosmetics retailer private equity firm Aurelius in November – in a deal said to be worth £207million – the administrators have been called in.

The Body Shop has branches in the Eastgate Centre in Inverness, and in the St Nicholas Centre in Aberdeen.

The chain founded by the late Dame Anita Roddick and her husband Gordon is preparing to appoint administrators as soon as next week, putting significant number of jobs at risk.

Sky News said The Body Shop is preparing to appoint administrators FRP Advisory to handle an insolvency process for its UK operation, which trades across the UK.

The international business is not impacted by the move, it is understood.

Body Shop staff have not been informed

Sky News said it understood city sources said administrators were “ultimately likely to consider closing a significant chunk of The Body Shop’s UK outlets, although they stressed that it was premature to speculate on specific numbers”.

However, shop workers in Aberdeen and Inverness – who declined to comment – appeared to be unaware of the move.

A source told The Press and Journal: “Shop staff heard the news about The Body Shop from other colleagues.

“We had no idea what is happening with the closure of shops.

“It is a real shame that no one has talked to the staff. There are hardworking dedicated workers in our stores, and we deserve to know before everyone else.”

She added: “It is a very worrying time. No, staff have not been told anything.”

Another said: “Everything is speculation at the moment, nothing is closing at the moment.”