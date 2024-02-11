‘Worried’ Body Shop workers in Inverness and Aberdeen ‘not told anything’ as chain on brink of administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Worried’ Body Shop workers in Inverness and Aberdeen ‘not told anything’ as chain on brink of administration

Sources say staff at The Body Shop UK have been kept in the dark.

By Louise Glen
The Body Shop
Readers react to news that The Body Shop has gone into administration. Image: Shutterstock / MA PHOTOGRAPY.

The Body Shop UK staff say they have been kept in dark over the store’s future as the firm appoints administrators

Local workers “have not been told anything” about the situation amid reports all the store’s branches could close.

Just weeks after taking control of the cosmetics retailer private equity firm Aurelius in November – in a deal said to be worth £207million –  the administrators have been called in.

The Body Shop has branches in the Eastgate Centre in Inverness, and in the St Nicholas Centre in Aberdeen.

The chain founded by the late Dame Anita Roddick and her husband Gordon is preparing to appoint administrators as soon as next week, putting significant number of jobs at risk.

The Body Shop UK.
The Body Shop has called in administrators. Image: Paul Glendell.

Sky News said The Body Shop is preparing to appoint administrators FRP Advisory to handle an insolvency process for its UK operation, which trades across the UK.

The international business is not impacted by the move, it is understood.

Body Shop staff have not been informed

Sky News said it understood city sources said administrators were “ultimately likely to consider closing a significant chunk of The Body Shop’s UK outlets, although they stressed that it was premature to speculate on specific numbers”.

However, shop workers in Aberdeen and Inverness – who declined to comment – appeared to be unaware of the move.

A source told The Press and Journal: “Shop staff heard the news about The Body Shop from other colleagues.

“We had no idea what is happening with the closure of shops.

“It is a real shame that no one has talked to the staff. There are hardworking dedicated workers in our stores, and we deserve to know before everyone else.”

She added: “It is a very worrying time. No, staff have not been told anything.”

Another said: “Everything is speculation at the moment, nothing is closing at the moment.”

