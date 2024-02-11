‘He will always have a special place at Ross County’: Man who died in Dingwall fire named as Staggies groundsman Donald Munro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘He will always have a special place at Ross County’: Man who died in Dingwall fire named as Staggies groundsman Donald Munro

Club pays tribute to honour the 65-year-old who tragically died in a blaze at his home.

By Graham Fleming and Louise Glen
Donald Munro was a part-time employee and volunteer at Ross County for many years. Image Facebook/SNS
A 65-year-old who tragically died in a house fire in Dingwall has been named as Donald Munro, known to friends as Donnie.

Tributes from friends and family have poured in since his death on Friday morning.

Leading the tributes was David O’Connor, Ross County operations manager who described Mr Munro as a Skye man from Dunvegan who was well-respected for his commitment to the Dingwall club.

Mr Munro was a “gifted” footballer, in his youth, and a “staunch Rangers fan”.

Mr O’Connor continued: “Donnie was a part-time employee and volunteer at Ross County for many years.

“He was much respected because of his commitment over the years.

“He was a good footballer in his youth while growing up in Dunvegan on Skye he played for teams on the island.

“I have heard he was a gifted player.

Donald Munro’s home in Dingwall. Image Jasperimage.

Donald’s death ‘a tragedy’

“It is a tragedy that his life has ended this way. He will always have a special place at Ross County.”

Mr O’Connor said Mr Munro supported Ross County and Rangers with “dedication and commitment.”

He continued: “He liked a joke and a laugh and he had a great sense of humour.

“He was always with us before the game on match day – making sure the pitch was perfect and setting up the goals.

“He was a genuine, kind family man – who was so proud of his roots on Skye.”

Mr O’Connor said the club hoped to be in attendance at his funeral.

Paying his respects to Mr Munro, Mr O’Connor shared his sympathies with his family, and friends.

Three fire crews battled a fire at Mr Munro’s home from 8am on Friday after reports of a house fire on St Andrews Road in Dingwall.

It is believed the fire started in the ground-floor kitchen.

A joint investigation is under way by both police and the fire service to determine the cause of the fire.

Donald will be missed by neighbours

Several neighbours expressed their sadness at the death of Mr Munro.

Ed William, 21, described Donald as a “lively old guy”.

He said: “We just came home from work and we are sorry to hear what happened.

“Donnie always had a Ross County jacket on.

Ross County where Donald Munro was a groundsman.
Ross County assembled a huddle before their match against Livingston. Image: SNS

“He would sit there in the summertime in his chair and he would always wave and I would peep the horn at him.

“He’ll be missed by the locals that’s for sure.”

Another neighbour said that he “had his heart in the right place”.

Whilst a third said that “he seemed like a nice guy”.

Fire service begins joint investigation

A police spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“However, there are no suspicious circumstances at this time.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is investigating the cause of the fire alongside police.

The emergency service extended their sympathies to Donald and his family following the sad incident.

A spokesperson said: “Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to the scene, where firefighters extinguished a fire within the kitchen of a ground floor flat.

“Sadly, one person passed away at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this incident.

“A joint investigation with Police Scotland is under way.”

