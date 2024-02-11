‘He will always have a special place at Ross County’: Man who died in Dingwall fire named as Staggies groundsman Donald Munro

A 65-year-old who tragically died in a house fire in Dingwall has been named as Donald Munro, known to friends as Donnie.

Tributes from friends and family have poured in since his death on Friday morning.

Leading the tributes was David O’Connor, Ross County operations manager who described Mr Munro as a Skye man from Dunvegan who was well-respected for his commitment to the Dingwall club.

Mr Munro was a “gifted” footballer, in his youth, and a “staunch Rangers fan”.

Mr O’Connor continued: “Donnie was a part-time employee and volunteer at Ross County for many years.

“He was much respected because of his commitment over the years.

“He was a good footballer in his youth while growing up in Dunvegan on Skye he played for teams on the island.

“I have heard he was a gifted player.

Donald’s death ‘a tragedy’

“It is a tragedy that his life has ended this way. He will always have a special place at Ross County.”

Mr O’Connor said Mr Munro supported Ross County and Rangers with “dedication and commitment.”

He continued: “He liked a joke and a laugh and he had a great sense of humour.

“He was always with us before the game on match day – making sure the pitch was perfect and setting up the goals.

“He was a genuine, kind family man – who was so proud of his roots on Skye.”

Mr O’Connor said the club hoped to be in attendance at his funeral.

Paying his respects to Mr Munro, Mr O’Connor shared his sympathies with his family, and friends.

Three fire crews battled a fire at Mr Munro’s home from 8am on Friday after reports of a house fire on St Andrews Road in Dingwall.

It is believed the fire started in the ground-floor kitchen.

A joint investigation is under way by both police and the fire service to determine the cause of the fire.

Donald will be missed by neighbours

Several neighbours expressed their sadness at the death of Mr Munro.

Ed William, 21, described Donald as a “lively old guy”.

He said: “We just came home from work and we are sorry to hear what happened.

“Donnie always had a Ross County jacket on.

“He would sit there in the summertime in his chair and he would always wave and I would peep the horn at him.

“He’ll be missed by the locals that’s for sure.”

Another neighbour said that he “had his heart in the right place”.

Whilst a third said that “he seemed like a nice guy”.

Fire service begins joint investigation

A police spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“However, there are no suspicious circumstances at this time.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is investigating the cause of the fire alongside police.

The emergency service extended their sympathies to Donald and his family following the sad incident.

A spokesperson said: “Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to the scene, where firefighters extinguished a fire within the kitchen of a ground floor flat.

“Sadly, one person passed away at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this incident.

“A joint investigation with Police Scotland is under way.”