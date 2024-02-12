Crash on major Aberdeen road causes tailbacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crash on major Aberdeen road causes tailbacks

The incident happened at around 8.15am this morning on Wellington Road.

By Chris Cromar
Wellington Road, Aberdeen.
The crash happened on Wellington Road. Image: Google Maps.

A two-vehicle crash on the busy Wellington Road in Aberdeen caused tailbacks on one of the city’s busiest routes.

The incident happened at around 8.10am on the A956 road near Aldi this morning, with emergency services being called to the scene after a car “flipped” on its side.

Diversions were put in place, with the road reopening at around 9.05am.

Three fire appliances, two from Aberdeen Central at Mounthooly and one from Altens, attended.

Wellington Road, Aberdeen.
Wellington Road in Aberdeen is a major route in and out of the city. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Police and ambulance were also in attendance.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were made aware of an RTC (road traffic collision) at 8.16am.

“No equipment was used. The stop message came in at 8.48am.”

‘Crash involving two vehicles’

A Police Scotland spokesman added: “At around 8.10am on Monday, February 12, we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on Wellington Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended. The road reopened at around 9.05am.”

