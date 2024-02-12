Crash on major Aberdeen road causes tailbacks

A two-vehicle crash on the busy Wellington Road in Aberdeen caused tailbacks on one of the city’s busiest routes.

The incident happened at around 8.10am on the A956 road near Aldi this morning, with emergency services being called to the scene after a car “flipped” on its side.

Diversions were put in place, with the road reopening at around 9.05am.

Three fire appliances, two from Aberdeen Central at Mounthooly and one from Altens, attended.

Police and ambulance were also in attendance.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were made aware of an RTC (road traffic collision) at 8.16am.

“No equipment was used. The stop message came in at 8.48am.”

‘Crash involving two vehicles’

A Police Scotland spokesman added: “At around 8.10am on Monday, February 12, we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on Wellington Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended. The road reopened at around 9.05am.”