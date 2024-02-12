Inverness addict ‘preyed on’ by criminals so they could use flat to sell drugs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness addict ‘preyed on’ by criminals so they could use flat to sell drugs

Jan Lastovka was frightened of a man who turned up "out of the blue" and so turned a blind eye to the criminal enterprise.

By David Love
A picture of Inverness Sheriff Court
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court

An Inverness man was “preyed on” and allowed his home to be used for supplying heroin, a court has heard.

Former drug addict Jan Lastovka was frightened of a man who turned up “out of the blue” and so turned a blind eye to the criminal enterprise.

The 45-year-old used the opportunity to feed his own habit, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Lastovka previously appeared in court and admitted the April 12 2022 offence, as well as possessing the Class A narcotic at his Waterloo Place flat.

Sentence had been deferred for a background report which Sheriff Gary Aitken read before sentencing Lastovka.

Defence solicitor Rory Gowans told the court: “He was down on his luck, living in B&B accommodation and drifted into heroin addiction on and off over the last six years.

“He didn’t know the man as he appeared out of the blue and he was fearful of him. He turned a blind eye for heroin to feed his addiction.”

Sheriff Aitken commented: “These people prey on people like your client.”

Mr Gowans agreed and added: “Happily he is now 15 months clean of substances and is actively looking for work.”

The sheriff ordered Lastovka to carry out 80 hours of unpaid community work and placed him under a year of social work supervision.

