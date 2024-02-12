Inverness addict ‘preyed on’ by criminals so they could use flat to sell drugs

An Inverness man was “preyed on” and allowed his home to be used for supplying heroin, a court has heard.

Former drug addict Jan Lastovka was frightened of a man who turned up “out of the blue” and so turned a blind eye to the criminal enterprise.

The 45-year-old used the opportunity to feed his own habit, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Lastovka previously appeared in court and admitted the April 12 2022 offence, as well as possessing the Class A narcotic at his Waterloo Place flat.

Sentence had been deferred for a background report which Sheriff Gary Aitken read before sentencing Lastovka.

Defence solicitor Rory Gowans told the court: “He was down on his luck, living in B&B accommodation and drifted into heroin addiction on and off over the last six years.

“He didn’t know the man as he appeared out of the blue and he was fearful of him. He turned a blind eye for heroin to feed his addiction.”

Sheriff Aitken commented: “These people prey on people like your client.”

Mr Gowans agreed and added: “Happily he is now 15 months clean of substances and is actively looking for work.”

The sheriff ordered Lastovka to carry out 80 hours of unpaid community work and placed him under a year of social work supervision.