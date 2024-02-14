Emergency services called to accident near Duthie Park

Emergency services have raced to an accident near Duthie Park in Aberdeen.

The incident took place on the junction of Riverside Drive with the King George VI Bridge.

Four police cars and an ambulance crew are currently at the scene near the Duthie Park roundabout.

Traffic is currently building in the area, with further delays expected as the road is blocked southbound along Riverside Drive.

The nature of the accident is unknown at this time.

Police and ambulance services have been asked for comment.

More as we get it.