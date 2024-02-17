South Deeside Road closed after crash near Altries House as drivers urged to seek alternate route

The B9077 South Deeside Road is closed west of Aberdeen, due to a crash near to Altries House.

The crash was reported to police shortly after 2.55pm.

The road is currently closed between the junction with the B979 in the east and the Kincluny turn off to the west.

In a statement Police Scotland said: “Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes at this time.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service are also on site helping police at the scene, after two appliances were sent.

Fire fighters received the call just after 3.02pm and hydraulic rescue tools were confirmed to be in use.

Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for further comment.

More to follow.