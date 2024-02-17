Highland League results: Title challengers Buckie Thistle beat leaders Brechin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League results: Title challengers Buckie Thistle beat leaders Brechin City

We round-up all of Saturday's Breedon Highland League action.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle's Hamish Munro, right, holds off Jamie Richardson of Brechin City. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
Buckie Thistle's Hamish Munro, right, holds off Jamie Richardson of Brechin City. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.

Buckie Thistle showed their mettle in the Breedon Highland League title race by beating Brechin City 3-2 in a thrilling encounter at Glebe Park.

Victory for the Jags means they are now nine points behind the Hedgemen, who top the table, but crucially the Moray men have four games in hand.

Danny Handling gave City the lead before Thistle struck through Max Barry and Josh Peters.

Sub Matthew Wright levelled for the Angus outfit, but Barry’s late goal won it for Buckie.

This was the first meeting of the sides since the final day of last season when Brechin prevailed to win the title, but on this occasion the Jags gained some revenge.

Fast start

Brechin made the breakthrough after 12 minutes. Marc Scott broke out of a challenge and exchanged passes with Ewan Loudon on the right flank before racing into the box.

Scott’s low ball across came off Buckie captain Sam Pugh and was blocked by goalkeeper Tom Ritchie, but Handling followed up to finish the rebound from close range.

Within three minutes the Jags were level. It was a fine move which culminated in Joe McCabe finding Jack MacIver on the right and his first time cross set-up Barry for an excellent diving header from 12 yards which flew into the top left corner.

Brechin’s Ewan Loudon, left, tries to hold off Buckie’s Sam Morrison.

Midway through the half Jamie Richardson broke in behind for Brechin, but a heavy touch allowed Ritchie to slide in and divert the ball behind for a corner, with referee Greg Soutar turning down home penalty appeals.

Ritchie was involved again on 34 minutes, doing well to tip over Euan Spark’s header from a Handling free-kick on the right. At the other end Barry powered forward and shot just wide from 20 yards.

Jags hit front

In the 55th minute Buckie took the lead. Home goalkeeper Jamie McCabe spilled a high ball into the box and Jack Murray was quick to take advantage by collecting it and finding Barry.

With McCabe out of his goal his defenders managed to block Barry’s attempt, but Peters gleefully tucked away the rebound.

Chances were at a premium in the second period, but as time wore on the Hedgemen tried to turn the screw.

With nine minutes of normal time left they equalised when Scott’s throw-in from the right was flicked on for sub Wright at the back post and he made no mistake from six yards.

But there was to be a further twist in the tale as Buckie snatched victory in the 89th minute.

Scorer Max Barry, fourth from left, celebrates scoring for Buckie against Brechin with this team-mates.

MacIver slipped Peters in on the right side of the box, but goalkeeper McCabe raced out to block the shot.

From the resultant MacIver corner the ball broke for Barry at the back post and he weaved back inside before firing a right foot shot into the bottom left corner from 15 yards.

There was still time for more drama with Buckie player-assistant manager Lewis MacKinnon sent off.

He was brought on in the fourth minute of injury time and soon received a booking for pulling down Loudon and five minutes later MacKinnon got a second yellow and red card for tugging at Grady McGrath.

Other Highland League results

Inverurie Locos won 2-0 against Strathspey Thistle in the 2pm kick-off at Seafield Park. Callum Duncan and Myles Gaffney struck in the first half for the Railwaymen.

Fraserburgh triumphed 6-0 against Huntly at Bellslea. Sean Butcher bagged his 100th goal for the Broch to give them the lead, the Black and Golds then lost Ross Still to a red card for a foul on Aidan Sopel.

Early in the second period visiting goalkeeper Fraser Hobday saved a Ryan Sargent penalty, but minutes later Sargent doubled the Fraserburgh lead and Kieran Simpson soon added a third.

Simpson notched his second, and then Scott Barbour bagged a brace to complete the scoring.

Nairn County defeated Deveronvale 4-2 at Station Park. Ben Barron netted to give the Wee County an early lead, but the Banffers were soon back on terms courtesy of Jack Mitchell.

Shortly before half-time Harry Hennem restored Nairn’s lead and Barron added to it after the break before Deveronvale made it 3-2 through Jamie MacLellan.

However, the home side were soon two goals to the good again as Barron completed his hat-trick.

Rothes and Keith drew 0-0 at Mackessack Park. Speysiders skipper Michael Finnis had a penalty saved by Maroons goalkeeper Craig Reid in a goalless first period.

Turriff United drew 2-2 with Brora Rangers at the Haughs. The hosts took the lead when Reece McKeown scored after charging down a Logan Ross clearance.

Kyle MacLeod restored parity for the Cattachs after an hour then Dale Gillespie’s penalty put the Brora ahead, but Murray Cormack’s late goal earned Turra a point.

Wick Academy beat Lossiemouth 3-0 at Harmsworth Park. Gary Pullen, a James Leslie own goal and Kyle Henderson did the damage for the Scorries.

Elsewhere, Clachnacuddin v Banks o’ Dee and Forres Mechanics v Formartine United were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

