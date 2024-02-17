Highland League results: Title challengers Buckie Thistle beat leaders Brechin City

Buckie Thistle showed their mettle in the Breedon Highland League title race by beating Brechin City 3-2 in a thrilling encounter at Glebe Park.

Victory for the Jags means they are now nine points behind the Hedgemen, who top the table, but crucially the Moray men have four games in hand.

Danny Handling gave City the lead before Thistle struck through Max Barry and Josh Peters.

Sub Matthew Wright levelled for the Angus outfit, but Barry’s late goal won it for Buckie.

This was the first meeting of the sides since the final day of last season when Brechin prevailed to win the title, but on this occasion the Jags gained some revenge.

Fast start

Brechin made the breakthrough after 12 minutes. Marc Scott broke out of a challenge and exchanged passes with Ewan Loudon on the right flank before racing into the box.

Scott’s low ball across came off Buckie captain Sam Pugh and was blocked by goalkeeper Tom Ritchie, but Handling followed up to finish the rebound from close range.

Within three minutes the Jags were level. It was a fine move which culminated in Joe McCabe finding Jack MacIver on the right and his first time cross set-up Barry for an excellent diving header from 12 yards which flew into the top left corner.

Midway through the half Jamie Richardson broke in behind for Brechin, but a heavy touch allowed Ritchie to slide in and divert the ball behind for a corner, with referee Greg Soutar turning down home penalty appeals.

Ritchie was involved again on 34 minutes, doing well to tip over Euan Spark’s header from a Handling free-kick on the right. At the other end Barry powered forward and shot just wide from 20 yards.

Jags hit front

In the 55th minute Buckie took the lead. Home goalkeeper Jamie McCabe spilled a high ball into the box and Jack Murray was quick to take advantage by collecting it and finding Barry.

With McCabe out of his goal his defenders managed to block Barry’s attempt, but Peters gleefully tucked away the rebound.

Chances were at a premium in the second period, but as time wore on the Hedgemen tried to turn the screw.

With nine minutes of normal time left they equalised when Scott’s throw-in from the right was flicked on for sub Wright at the back post and he made no mistake from six yards.

But there was to be a further twist in the tale as Buckie snatched victory in the 89th minute.

MacIver slipped Peters in on the right side of the box, but goalkeeper McCabe raced out to block the shot.

From the resultant MacIver corner the ball broke for Barry at the back post and he weaved back inside before firing a right foot shot into the bottom left corner from 15 yards.

There was still time for more drama with Buckie player-assistant manager Lewis MacKinnon sent off.

He was brought on in the fourth minute of injury time and soon received a booking for pulling down Loudon and five minutes later MacKinnon got a second yellow and red card for tugging at Grady McGrath.

Other Highland League results

Inverurie Locos won 2-0 against Strathspey Thistle in the 2pm kick-off at Seafield Park. Callum Duncan and Myles Gaffney struck in the first half for the Railwaymen.

Fraserburgh triumphed 6-0 against Huntly at Bellslea. Sean Butcher bagged his 100th goal for the Broch to give them the lead, the Black and Golds then lost Ross Still to a red card for a foul on Aidan Sopel.

Early in the second period visiting goalkeeper Fraser Hobday saved a Ryan Sargent penalty, but minutes later Sargent doubled the Fraserburgh lead and Kieran Simpson soon added a third.

Simpson notched his second, and then Scott Barbour bagged a brace to complete the scoring.

Nairn County defeated Deveronvale 4-2 at Station Park. Ben Barron netted to give the Wee County an early lead, but the Banffers were soon back on terms courtesy of Jack Mitchell.

Shortly before half-time Harry Hennem restored Nairn’s lead and Barron added to it after the break before Deveronvale made it 3-2 through Jamie MacLellan.

However, the home side were soon two goals to the good again as Barron completed his hat-trick.

67' Goal for Nairn 2 hat tricks in five games! A lightning quick breakaway for Nairn, Calum MacKay floats a cross over the backline and Ben Barron does what he does best. 🟡 4-2 🔴 pic.twitter.com/rA53RLtrhB — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) February 17, 2024

Rothes and Keith drew 0-0 at Mackessack Park. Speysiders skipper Michael Finnis had a penalty saved by Maroons goalkeeper Craig Reid in a goalless first period.

Turriff United drew 2-2 with Brora Rangers at the Haughs. The hosts took the lead when Reece McKeown scored after charging down a Logan Ross clearance.

Kyle MacLeod restored parity for the Cattachs after an hour then Dale Gillespie’s penalty put the Brora ahead, but Murray Cormack’s late goal earned Turra a point.

Wick Academy beat Lossiemouth 3-0 at Harmsworth Park. Gary Pullen, a James Leslie own goal and Kyle Henderson did the damage for the Scorries.

Elsewhere, Clachnacuddin v Banks o’ Dee and Forres Mechanics v Formartine United were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.