Blue Tooner turns YouTuber as bus driver shows off Peterhead to the world

North-east dad Jamie Robertson has been putting together videos showcasing the "hidden gems" around the Buchan coast.

By Denny Andonova
Jamie Robertson admiring the Buchan coast.
Jamie Robertson admiring the Buchan coast. Image: Jamie Robertson

For Jamie Robertson, there is no place like home.

Although he was born and bred in Peterhead, the dad of three still swoons over the beaches, castles and rich history of the Buchan area.

But he reckons many are missing out on the hidden gem.

For the last five years, Jamie has travelled around the country as a tour bus driver – showing visitors from around the world the usual Scottish highlights.

Jamie Robertson on the left, and an aerial shot of Peterhead marina on the right.
Jamie Roberston launched his tourism boositng project amid hopes Aberdeenshire will get the attention it deserves. Image: Jamie Robertson.

His work has taken him from the scenic mountains of the Highlands to the cobbled streets of Edinburgh.

Through all his journeys, he keeps asking himself the same question.

“Why is no one visiting our corner of the world?”

‘Aberdeenshire – a forgotten gem in Scotland’s crown’

“It’s a forgotten gem in Scotland’s crown,” he tells me.

“Yes, it doesn’t have a Loch Ness monster or some big mountains, but it has its own charm – the fishing villages, the standing stones, the castles, the beaches.

“There is a lot here that nobody knows about, and every day I find even more.”

And now, Jamie has taken it upon himself to show everyone what they are missing…

Tourists have been left in awe of Scotland’s scenery. Image: Jamie Robertson.
Peterhead tourism spot Bullers of Buchan.
Bullers of Buchan just a few miles south of Peterhead. Image: NE250/Damian Shields.

So what did Jamie do?

Sad to see Aberdeenshire fall under the radar, the 32-year-old did what he could to spread the word to his passengers.

Staying true to his Buchan roots, he would take any opportunity to spread the word about the north-east, and even teach German tourists how to speak Doric.

And about a year ago, he decided to take this to the next level, and started making YouTube videos to show off the area to the world.

Take a look at Aberdeenshire through Jamie’s lens:

‘It’s a positive spin on Peterhead and the north-east’

After three years of collecting drone footage and reading hefty 100-year-old history books, Jamie launched his documentary series called Scotland – A Path Less Known.

The videos not only shows off the area’s “mesmerising scenery” but reveals the untold stories from its past.

Jamie wants Peterhead to become a tourist destination like other scenic spots in Scotland. Image: Jamie Robertson.

Perhaps naturally, the first batch is focused on Peterhead and its rich history – from how the town was founded to how the port became the whaling capital in Britain.

And it even taps into some long lost stories about witches, the Jacobites and the Plague.

He just wants everyone else to see what he sees in the corner of the north-east.

“It’s just a positive spin on our area,” Jamie adds.

“I’ve seen loads of tour itineraries and they always miss out our corner – they’ll go from Elgin straight to Aberdeen and then south, which is an absolute travesty.

“So I just thought I would get a drone and show everyone what they are missing.”

And he is not done yet.

Have you seen any of the videos? Let us know what you think in our comments section below.

What else can you expect from Jamie and A Path Less Known?

The next episode, which will launch in April, will cover the story of Peterhead Prison, the building of the two breakwaters and the Granite trade.

Jamie will then move on to a new chapter, focusing on Fraserburgh or ‘The Broch”.

Fraserburgh used to be a major white-fish port during the Herring boom in the early 19th Century. Image: ANL/Shutterstock.

He is also planning a video showcasing Boddam, a coastal village south of Peterhead known for its 16th Century castle and breathtaking views over the sea cliffs.

Inspired by the fantastic response to the project so far, he has decided to make promoting the region his full-time job.

Locator of Peterhead Prison Museum.
Peterhead Prison Museum has been hailed as one of the best tourist attractions in Aberdeenshire. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Jamie will soon become a tour guide, sharing the stories of Aberdeenshire far and wide.

‘There’s no other place like Peterhead’

And even having seen some of the most spectacular spots across the north-east and beyond, his favourite place remains Peterhead.

Peterhead Port.
Peterhead Port. Image: Peterhead Port Authority

“It’s home, and it has the best fish and chips in the world,” Jamie laughs.

“The sad truth is that most don’t have a clue of all the things we have here – including the people of Peterhead.

“But there are so many stories, so much history and so much beauty.

“It truly is a unique and special place.”

‘It’s not perfect, but it’s home’: Peterhead beyond the buzz of Scottish Week

