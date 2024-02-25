Don Cowie hails Ross County character after dramatic 3-2 victory against fellow strugglers Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie hails Ross County character after dramatic 3-2 victory against fellow strugglers Livingston

Josh Sims netted an injury-time winner for the Staggies in a crucial bottom of the table encounter.

By Alasdair Fraser
Ross County's Max Sheaf and Simon Murray celebrate at full time after a 3-2 win against Livingston. Image: SNS.
Ross County's Max Sheaf and Simon Murray celebrate at full time after a 3-2 win against Livingston. Image: SNS.

Don Cowie felt three was company for Ross County’s reshaped strikeforce after Josh Sims sealed victory in a five-goal relegation thriller.

The ex-Southampton winger – who hit the Premiership play-off clincher from the spot last June against Partick – was again the Highland hero in stoppage time.

After Eamonn Brophy’s brilliant first half double, Bruce Anderson’s second half brace for the bottom of the table visitors stunned the Dingwall crowd.

But Sims emerged as the late hero to re-open a six-point advantage for the Staggies on the team below and hoist them to within two points of 10th-place St Johnstone on a day when the deficit could have stretched to eight.

Cowie, celebrating his first win as interim manager, credited County’s group spirit and collective character, but also their three-pronged attack.

Jordan White was added to the pairing of Simon Murray and Brophy to good effect.

Cowie said: “We’re looking up and that’s always been the message, trying to draw other teams towards us.

“Getting three points certainly helps that.

“I’m delighted. We made it difficult for ourselves. We were very good in the first half and were worthy at 2-0 up.

“I was really disappointed to lose a goal so early in the second half. It gave Livingston a massive boost and it became a difficult half of football.

“But we hung in there and came up with a bit of magic to win the game. I’m delighted for the group.

“The fact they kept going like that was pleasing. Most people would have assumed it would be Livingston who would go on and get the winning goal at that stage, but we came again.

“It’s the character that I know is in that dressing room.

“They don’t surprise me because I see them every day.

“We worked on having the three up front as a narrow attack, rather than them being too wide. I’m not saying I will necessarily do it every week, but it worked well for us today.”

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie celebrates at full time. Image: SNS.

First win since early December

County had been starved of that winning feeling through 12 league games stretching back to a December 5 triumph over Motherwell.

Livingston, unchanged, had just broken a run of 16 winless matches with a long-awaited home victory over St Mirren.

The bottom of the table side started positively enough, but County always looked more dangerous.

Early on, Brophy was wasteful in the extreme after being set up for a free strike by Michee Efete, only to fire wildly over.

Victor Loturi showed far more composure for County when a corner broke to him 25 yards out.

The Canadian’s brilliantly-controlled strike was flashing under the bar before Livingston keeper Shamal George leapt to tip it over.

The weight of pressure told after 21 minutes, with Mo Sangare guilty of a costly mistake for the Lions.

Simon Murray dropped deep to fire a long through ball forward and Sangare missed it completely.

Brophy raced onto it and showed supreme composure in slotting a finish calmly past George for the opener, his first goal since late October.

Just six minutes later, Brophy’s second doubled County’s lead and his own season’s tally to four goals.

Ross County’s Josh Sims scores to make it 3-2 against Livingston. Image: SNS.

Again, it was Murray who showed vision deep in midfield to cut a high ball forward to Brophy to the left side of the box.

The former Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Scotland man this time smashed an unstoppable strike under the bar with George helpless.

Bruce Anderson’s entry after the break turned the tide.

Just over a minute after the restart, the ex-Aberdeen striker fired home low from 15 yards after a free-kick delivery broke perfectly for him.

The Lions were getting more and more joy in and around the home box and threw on Kurtis Guthrie as the tension and desperation heightened for both sides.

And it was the West Lothian side who reaped the reward a minute later with Guthrie teeing up Anderson for his second low-swept finish of the day.

There was exhaustion, but opportunity beckoned for both sides with seven minutes stoppage time announced.

County grabbed it with both hands.

Sheaf thundered forward past several challenges and then White teed up substitute Josh Sims for a 12-yard finish that sent the home crowd delirious with joy.

ROSS COUNTY (4-3-3) – Wickens 7; Efete 6, Ayina 7, Leak 6, Reid 7; Sheaf 6, Loturi 8 (Brown 87, 2), Jenks 6 (King 67, 4); Brophy 8 (Sims 76, 4), White 7, Murray 7. Subs not used: Ross, Borthick-Jackson, Harmon, Henderson, Khela.

LIVINGSTON (4-3-3) – George 7; Brandon 6 (Guthrie 83, 3), Nottingham 6, Obileye 7, Sangare 6 (Sean Kelly 59, 6); Shinnie 5 (MacKay 46, 6), Carson 6, Holt 6; Nouble 6, Yengi 7, Stephen Kelly 5 (Anderson 46, 7). Subs: Hamilton, Montano, Devlin.

Referee: David Dickinson 7

Attendance: 3,346

Man of the match: Eammon Brophy (Ross County)

More from Ross County

Ross County defender Josh Reid. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Dingwall's Josh Reid inspired by pathway of Ross County interim boss Don Cowie
Josh Reid (left) and Eamonn Brophy in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County pair embracing fresh start under interim boss Don Cowie
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie discusses leadership style
Ross County defender Will Nightingale. Image: SNS
Ross County's Will Nightingale facing up to three months on sidelines
Aberdeen players in action during a game against Hibernian FC
Duncan Shearer: Premiership top four is out of Aberdeen's reach after a disappointing week
2
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie.
Don Cowie relishing training ground time ahead of Ross County's crunch match against Livingston
Eamonn Brophy in action for Ross County against Dundee. Image: SNS
Eamonn Brophy given fresh belief by Ross County interim boss Don Cowie
Ross County's Yan Dhanda during the defeat at Dundee. Image: SNS
Ross County just three points above bottom spot after falling to 2-0 defeat against…
Caley Thistle's on-loan forward from Luton Town, Aribim Pepple, goes for goal against Queen's Park.
Caley Thistle's loan striker Aribim Pepple has friend at hand in Ross County's Victor…
Simon Murray celebrates scoring for Ross County against Rangers. Image: SNS
Simon Murray keen to share Ross County goalscoring burden