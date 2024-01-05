Has Zanres in Peterhead become our new go-to fish and chip shop?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Has Zanres in Peterhead become our new go-to fish and chip shop?

You'll find a host of chipper/chippie favourites at the branch on the town's Queen Street.

Andy and I were a tad windswept outside Zanres on Queen Street, Peterhead. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

It wasn’t exactly peak weather conditions to be tucking into fish and chips outside in Peterhead yesterday. But did that stop Andy and I? No, it didn’t.

After all, if north-east chipper/chippie reviewer Blair Coutts can do it, then so can we.

And just like the 20-year-old Aberdonian – whose TikTok content now has more than 105,000 likes – we went for a standard haddock supper during our latest taste test at Zanres in Peterhead, among other dishes.

I met Andy and P&J photographer Kath outside the fish and chip shop, on Queen Street, at 2pm. It took no more than five minutes for the order to be bagged up and ready.

We searched the centre for a spot to unpack everything and tuck in, ending up at Drummers Corner to give us some shelter from the rain.

Read on to see what dishes we tasted, and our ratings for each…

Medium haddock supper with mushy peas

We couldn’t head to the Zanres branch – which is now one of two as the team’s Ellon venue was recently taken over by award-winning fish and chip shop owners Sea Salt + Sole – and not get a haddock supper.

I did request a large, however, there were only mediums and smalls available.

Our medium haddock supper came with mushy peas at no additional charge.

Not to worry, there was enough to go around. I requested it as a supper which cost £9.70.

The flakey haddock was a decent size with a thin coating of batter. It wasn’t the freshest tasting fish we’d ever had, but was lovely nonetheless.

You know the fish is good when you go back for a second mouthful.
Andy resorted to using his hands.

As for the chips, they were nice and fluffy. We had no complaints on that front, although Andy did say he would have preferred a drizzling of vinegar across them – which is the one thing I can’t stand, so asked for none…

Apologies, Andy.

We were full of compliments for those mushy peas.

Mushy peas could be thrown in the mix too for no additional charge. Given how much Kath and I complimented them (for their taste and texture), I was glad I bagged a pot.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 3/5
  • Karla: 3.5/5

Steak and gravy pie

Pies are usually a go-to for me when I get a chipper.

A member of the team at Zanres in Peterhead said their most popular flavours are mince, and steak and gravy. I asked for the latter.

I’d urge you to try the steak and gravy pie from Zanres in Peterhead for yourselves.

At first, I thought the price was a bit steep (in my opinion) at £4.20.

However, the quality of the meat inside was undeniable, while the pastry itself was buttery and tender.

It had plenty of quality meat inside.
Apparently the pie was so good, I had to eat the fork afterwards too.

The gravy had the ideal amount of saltiness and thickness to it as well.

Andy was just as chuffed with the bake. I would definitely go for this again.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 4.5/5

Smoky loaded fries

I’ve already established that we thought highly of the chips from Zanres, but I was so intrigued by the look of their smoky loaded fries that I had to order a portion of them too.

The smoky loaded fries will set you back £6.80.
Our portion was lathered in special sauce. However, you can ask for it without.

The £6.80 dish comprised of a hefty helping of chips topped with cheese, smoked sausage and a lathering of special sauce.

Don’t get me wrong, I liked the tangy cheese, sliced smoked sausage and sauce, which had a slight kick to it, separately. But altogether? It wasn’t for me, personally.

Find someone that looks at you the same way Andy looks at Zanres’ smoky loaded fries.

Andy, on the other hand, seemed to enjoy it and went back for seconds and thirds.

The smoky loaded fries are a great option if you’re after something on the heavy side. There’s a decent balance of flavours but I found the texture too claggy.

I wasn’t sold.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 3/5
  • Karla: 1.5/5

The meal’s total came to £20.70.

I would definitely return to Zanres in Peterhead as I enjoyed two of our three dishes, but there are still other north-east fish and chip shops out there that continue to beat it out for my top spots.

You can check out more of Karla and Andy’s taste tests around the north-east, including their reviews of Big Daddy’s Street Food in Inverurie, and even the M&S Cafe in Aberdeen, on this dedicated page of our website. 

Conversation