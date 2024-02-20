Busy Fraserburgh street cordoned off after man rushed to hospital and arrest made

A busy Fraserburgh street has been cordoned off by police after a man was rushed to hospital last night.

Cops were called to the scene on College Bounds around 8.50pm yesterday after reports of a disturbance.

A 37-year-old man was subsequently taken to hospital by ambulance and a 21-year-old was arrested by officers in connection with the incident.

Inquiries into the circumstances continue, and the area around College Bounds and Finlayson Street remain impassable due to a cordon.

Bystanders were seen at the scene filming on mobile phones as police carried out their investigation.

Pupils will have passed the cordon on their way to the nearby Fraserburgh North School this morning.

All traffic is being diverted up Finlayson Street and Moray Road.

Diversion in place at College Bounds

Passers-by are being encouraged to follow a diversion as the investigation carries on this morning.

A Police spokesperson said: “Around 8.50pm on February 19, we were called to a report of disturbance on College Bounds, Fraserburgh.

“Emergency services attended and a 37-year-old man was taken to hospital.

“A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service have also been approached for comment.

More to follow.