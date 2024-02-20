Inverurie traders say plan to axe free parking will ‘kill off the high street’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie traders say plan to axe free parking will ‘kill off the high street’

Aberdeenshire Council will consider the unpopular change to its car parks to help plug a £35.45 million financial black hole.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Mike Stuart and Annette Leonard of Inverurie Whisky Shop say removing the free parking on Burn Lane would hit the town's small businesses. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Mike Stuart and Annette Leonard of Inverurie Whisky Shop say removing the free parking on Burn Lane would hit the town's small businesses. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Inverurie business owners have branded Aberdeenshire Council’s plan to axe free parking from the Burn Lane car park a “kick in the teeth”.

The proposal is part of a massive savings plan aimed at filling a £35.45 million financial gap for the year ahead.

Cutting free spaces at pay and display car parks would save £151,000 across the next year.

The move would not only impact Burn Lane in Inverurie, but also Hanover Street in Fraserburgh, High Street in Turriff and St Mary’s at Banff.

Officials say action is needed because prices were last set in 2019, and lower usage since Covid means the council isn’t taking in as much money as before.

Burn Lane car park has free parking along with pay and display spaces. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

As well as chopping free parking, the council is also looking at increasing its standard charges by up to 30%.

And moves could be made to take over dishing out fines from the police, in another bid to secure some extra cash.

Business owners in Inverurie are pleading for councillors to vote against the change later this week.

One even angrily accused the authority of “following the same path” as neighbouring Aberdeen City Council, amid claims that traffic changes have detered visitors and hammered central firms.

Visitors will ‘do what they need to do and go’

The owner of Inverurie Whisky Shop, Mike Stuart, doesn’t think parking charges would stop people from visiting the town.

But he suggests it would put a halt to people spending quality time in the town centre and its unique shops.

Inverurie whisky shop owner Mike Stewart previously paid for customers parking after he noticed a drop in trade following the introduction of new car park charges in Aberdeenshire back in 2019. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“It won’t stop people coming in but it will stop them browsing. I think they’ll come in, do what they need to do and go,” he explained.

“Inverurie is a town that thrives on hidden gems and places that you might not know.

“If you’ve got that time with the free parking to mooch around and have a look you’ll discover that.”

It can be difficult to find a space in the free section of Burn Lane car park. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Mike believes the knock-on effect would mean people would be more-time aware as they have paid to park for a specific period.

“The council is taking but what’s the give to encourage people to come into the town centre?”

Should the free parking be removed altogether, the business owner thinks that there would be some backlash, as experienced previously when the council cut the free hour parking period.

‘Kick in the teeth’ for small Inverurie businesses

Inverurie Whisky Shop’s business development and events manager Annette Leonard claimed the move would “put a hammer” in the town’s independent shops.

She said: “It’s a shame because smaller businesses will probably get a kick in the teeth from it rather than the bigger ones – because the bigger ones probably either have their own car parks or like us, we can do online as well.”

Inverurie Whisky Shop can be found on the town’s Burn Lane

Annette admitted she uses the free parking on Burn Lane while she is at work.

But if the council agrees to add charges, she would like to see a permit system introduced for employees of the surrounding businesses.

Annette also raised concerns that taking the free spaces away would lead to motorists parking in places they shouldn’t.

Motorists take full advantage of the free parking at the Burn Lane car park – while pay and display spaces lie empty. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

She explained: “You could find that people will just park at the train station, then people won’t be able to park for the train and then that will put them off…

“It pushes people to park in places where they shouldn’t be. The streets will be more congested and that will be a pain.

“They’ll just move over to Aldi, Lidl and the garden centre and play the minimum game so all the locals who are trying to get their food shopping won’t get a space.”

Council taking ‘anti-business actions’

Meanwhile John Sorrie of The Green Grocer, located on West High Street, believes the loss of free parking would have a “detrimental” effect on Inverurie businesses.

He said the town already has a shortfall of parking and suggests the extra fees would only add to the burden on residents who are struggling with the cost-of-living.

“Adding charges to parking is likely to put them off shopping in the independent shops in the town centre, for very little financial gain for the council coffers,” John stated.

John Sorrie, owner of The Green Grocer in Inverurie. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

“Looking to Aberdeen city centre, one would think the council would want to avoid the same happening to Inverurie…

“But they seem to be following the same path of trying to kill off the high street.

“We, like other small businesses in the town, are trying our best to show that Inverurie is a vibrant town and that small businesses can not only offer better quality but usually better value than supermarkets.”

He added: “Support from the local authority would be appreciated rather than the anti-business actions they seem to be undertaking.”

Aberdeenshire Council will set its budget this Thursday.

Papers going before elected members state: “Car parking charges were set in 2019 before the drop in demand following Covid.

“It is proposed to have a major review of car parks in 2024.”

You can read more about the proposed cuts below:

Aberdeenshire budget: Everything you need to know as ALL crossing patrollers could be axed and free parking done away with

Conversation