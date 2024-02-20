Hit BBC show The Repair Shop looking for Aberdonians to visit their famous barn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Hit BBC show The Repair Shop looking for Aberdonians to visit their famous barn

Here's how you can apply to be on a special episode of the programme.

By Bailey Moreton
The Repair Shop
Fancy hanging out with Jay Blades? The BBC's The Repair Shop may have the opportunity for you. Image: BBC/Richochet Ltd.

Do you have some hidden, family heirlooms that need restoring? Then the BBC wants to hear from you.

Hit TV show the Repair Shop is looking for people with worn out relics in need of some TLC to apply to be on the show.

The call out is focused on seasonal items of the Christmas variety.

And casting bosses reached out to the Press and Journal in a bid to get north-east fans of the show involved.

The Repair Shop is looking to film the Christmas special early in 2024.

The show is looking for any cherished items that may have been forgotten about or recently unearthed to showcase.

Jay Blades sitting down outside a beach hut.
Jay Blades outside the Door to the Shore glamping eco pod for Channel 4’s Britain’s Best Beach Huts. Image: Seafront Cottages.

The Repair Shop’s presenter, Jay Blades, said in a statement: “We’re always performing magic at the Repair Shop barn but there is something that’s always a bit more special at Christmas.

“We would love to hear from people with objects in need of repair with a festive feel to them.

“We are looking for items that make us remember Christmas’s of yester-year.

“It can be absolutely anything, the items don’t have to be antique, but it must mean something to you and have a sentimental value which a repair would make a difference.

“The team here are incredible, and we have experts in pretty much every craft so hopefully we have the solution for any fix!”

The Repair Shop Jay Blades becoming a northeast regular

Mr Blades was in Moray last year filming another television programme.

Known for his expertise on The Repair Shop, Mr Blades was in Cullen filming for a new television program called Touring Toolshed.

Sir David Jason and Jay Blades were in Cullen filming Touring Toolshed. They are pictured at the craft table. Image: Brian Smith Jasper Image.
Sir David Jason and Jay Blades were in Cullen filming Touring Toolshed. Image: JASPERIMAGE.

The show co-stars comedy legend Sir David Jason of Only Fools and Horses fame.

Their visit coincided with the Portsoy Boat Festival which was in full swing just along the road.

He’s also filmed in Fraserburgh in recent times, for another programme called Britain’s Best Beach Huts.

The programme is due to air on BBC TV Two daytime over 15 episodes in 2024.

Soap star Tristan Gemmill reveals his love of baddies as Twelve Angry Men arrives in Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mike Stuart and Annette Leonard of Inverurie Whisky Shop say removing the free parking on Burn Lane would hit the town's small businesses. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Inverurie traders say plan to axe free parking will 'kill off the high street'
Plans for a new convenience store in Torry have been lodged after the closure of Taylor's.
Plans to bring Taylor's of Torry back to life as new grocery shop
Hugh Croll, a thief who posed as a gardener and broke into an Aberdeen flat
Thief posed as gardener before breaking into Aberdeen flat
Gillian Moi and Adrian Ogg, Inverurie farm workers who have been handed a ban after animals were found in neglect
Pair handed 10-year ban after farm inspection found animals living in 'squalid' conditions
Officers investigating in College Bounds. Image: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson.
Busy Fraserburgh street cordoned off after man rushed to hospital and arrest made
Peter Albiston, a vulnerable aberdeen adult who received support and turned his life around
Vulnerable Aberdeen adult 'would be dead by now' without support
The Aberdeen Shell HQ demolition begins within days.
Shell to begin demolition of Aberdeen HQ as bosses promise 'positive vision' for site
Aberdeen Cyrenians staff and volunteers oversee the charity's foodbank service.
Aberdeen's hidden homelessness crisis as 'extreme' gap between rich and poor widens
Asad Saghir and police car at scene
Man, 32, who died in South Deeside Road crash named
Cash being withdrawn from an ATM
North-east care worker struck off after stealing more than £2,000 from vulnerable resident

Conversation