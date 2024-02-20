Hit BBC show The Repair Shop looking for Aberdonians to visit their famous barn

Do you have some hidden, family heirlooms that need restoring? Then the BBC wants to hear from you.

Hit TV show the Repair Shop is looking for people with worn out relics in need of some TLC to apply to be on the show.

The call out is focused on seasonal items of the Christmas variety.

And casting bosses reached out to the Press and Journal in a bid to get north-east fans of the show involved.

The Repair Shop is looking to film the Christmas special early in 2024.

The show is looking for any cherished items that may have been forgotten about or recently unearthed to showcase.

The Repair Shop’s presenter, Jay Blades, said in a statement: “We’re always performing magic at the Repair Shop barn but there is something that’s always a bit more special at Christmas.

“We would love to hear from people with objects in need of repair with a festive feel to them.

“We are looking for items that make us remember Christmas’s of yester-year.

“It can be absolutely anything, the items don’t have to be antique, but it must mean something to you and have a sentimental value which a repair would make a difference.

“The team here are incredible, and we have experts in pretty much every craft so hopefully we have the solution for any fix!”

The Repair Shop Jay Blades becoming a northeast regular

Mr Blades was in Moray last year filming another television programme.

Known for his expertise on The Repair Shop, Mr Blades was in Cullen filming for a new television program called Touring Toolshed.

The show co-stars comedy legend Sir David Jason of Only Fools and Horses fame.

Their visit coincided with the Portsoy Boat Festival which was in full swing just along the road.

He’s also filmed in Fraserburgh in recent times, for another programme called Britain’s Best Beach Huts.

The programme is due to air on BBC TV Two daytime over 15 episodes in 2024.