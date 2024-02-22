Rattlesnakes and cobras and bison – oh my! The exotic pets living in the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Rattlesnakes and cobras and bison – oh my! The exotic pets living in the north-east

Survey results from charity Born Free reveal that 21 "dangerous wild animals" are being kept privately across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

By Ellie Milne
Wild animals
An array of wild animals are being kept as pets across the UK. Image: DC Thomson.

Is there a “dangerous” wild animal living next door to you?

From crocodiles and venomous reptiles, to wildcats and monkeys, more than 2,700 exotic animals are believed to be kept privately in the UK.

21 one of these live across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray – including venomous snakes.

Wildlife charity Born Free has shared the findings of its 2023 survey which show 187 private addresses hold licences to keep “dangerous wild animals”.

These are approved by local authorities and are permitted by the Dangerous Wild Animals Act 1976.

Map showing where exotic animals live privately in the UK
Red areas of the map indicate the regions where at least one dangerous wild animal is kept privately in Great Britain. Image: Born Free.

Some of the stand-out findings in Scotland are 11 crocodilians being kept privately in Angus and four camels in Dumfries and Galloway.

Born Free has said the results show the “scale and seriousness” of exotic animals being kept as “pets”.

What exotic pets are living in the north-east?

The latest survey reveals that 21 “dangerous wild animals” are licenced to be kept as “pets” across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

This figure is significantly lower than the 173 recorded in 2020 – which included 100 scorpions in Aberdeen.

Serval on a lead
One serval – a wildcat native to Africa – is being kept privately in Moray. Image: Born Free.

Aberdeen City:

  • One diamondback rattlesnake
  • One monocled cobra

Aberdeenshire: 

  • 12 ostrich
  • Three bison

Moray:

  • One serval
  • Three Savannah cats

The Highlands, Shetland, Orkney and Western Isles are not included as they reported no licences.

Bison in a field
Three bison have been recorded as being kept as “pets” in Aberdeenshire. Image: DC Thomson.

Charity calling for change

As these animals are classified as dangerous, Born Free says they threaten the safety of people and other animals.

They typically have “complex physical, psychological, nutritional, social and environmental needs” which means they can suffer when living in captivity.

The charity is now calling on the UK Government to “urgently” review the Dangerous Wild Animals Act.

Chris Lewis, captivity research officer for Born Free, said: “The act was intended to make the keeping of such animals categorised as “dangerous” a wholly exceptional circumstance.

Venomous cobra
A venomous cobra is being kept as a pet in Aberdeen. Image: Beatebasenau/Pixabay.

“However, Born Free’s ongoing research paints a very different picture. Many members of the public will rightly be shocked to learn of so many animals being kept by private keepers.

“Yet, at its core, the act is based upon the assumption that it is possible to keep dangerous wild animals in a way that minimises or eliminates risk to the public and in a manner that meets an animal’s welfare needs.

“This has resulted in legislation being reactionary, struggling to keep pace with ever-changing scientific evidence and becoming increasingly out-of-date.”

You bird it here first: Live animals arrive at Haudagain pet store

