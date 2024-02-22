£10.6m health and social care overspend ‘a risk’ to Moray Council finances as budget day looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

£10.6m health and social care overspend ‘a risk’ to Moray Council finances as budget day looms

Members will be asked to approve a council tax freeze at the meeting next week.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Image: Moray Council
Image: Moray Council

Moray Council will set its budget next week – with the job of finding savings of £11.7 million.

But a £10.6 million overspend by Moray Integration Joint Board, interest rates and winter weather are posing a financial risk to the local authority.

The IJB, responsible for certain delegated health and social care services, is looking at how it can address the overspend.

If that is not successful the council could be liable for around £5 million of it.

And if interest rates rise by 1% it will increase the local authority’s spend on loans by £1.5 million.

Council tax expected to be frozen

To add to the woes, anything other than a mild winter will incur an additional spend. That figure in 2022/23 came to £700,000.

In her report chief financial officer Lorraine Paisey said: “An over-commitment by Moray IJoIJB which, if not eradicated, is anticipated to increase the call on the council’s funds by a further £5 million.

“All of these factors mean that while the structural deficit remains, and as further fluctuations in the budget gap are inevitable, progress to remove that deficit must continue with pace and urgency.”

There are also concerns the budget is being stretched by additional commitments brought in by the Scottish Government.

Moray Council needs to make £11.7 million in savings in the next financial year.

This included the extension of free school meals.

While the overall savings needed for the financial year 2024/25 amount to almost £19.2 million, nearly £7.5 million have already been agreed.

That includes an increase to the brown bin permit charge to £50.

The Scottish Government council tax freeze will hamper the council raising extra money.

Council liable for £5m of IJB overspend

But at the meeting next week, members will be asked to approve that council tax freeze – and set aside almost £9.3 million to provide for budget pressures.

They will also be asked for reserves of £701,000 to be used to reshape services.

Money for Moray Growth Deal totalling £1.136 million is expected to be released.

And £10,225 million from Covid reserves, which can be spent on other things,  could be used to balance the budget.

More from Moray

A call to introduce a by-law to prevent goose and duck shooting at Findhorn Bay is one of only three petitions considered valid for consideration by Moray Council since 2013. Image: Moray Council
Duck shooting, new windows and a safety barrier: The three petitions (out of 29)…
Aftermath of kitchen fire at Gordon Arms Hotel
Staff 'shaken up' after early morning kitchen blaze at Fochabers hotel
Parking pay and display machine at staff Moray Council car park.
Revealed: The Elgin car park where you're most likely to get a fine
The discount store company last had a store in the town at Thunderton Place.
Poundstretcher confirms plans to open new Elgin location
Detectives and forensic teams at Oakenhead Wood in Lossiemouth behind police tape.
Death of woman found in Lossiemouth woods is 'not suspicious'
Grant Lodge viewed from front.
Grant Lodge design team search begins: What it means for the future of Elgin…
Springfield's Dykes of Gray development in Dundee.
Moray housebuilder Springfield Properties suffers 70% profits plunge
Peter Albiston, a vulnerable aberdeen adult who received support and turned his life around
Vulnerable Aberdeen adult 'would be dead by now' without support
The Elgin Sheriff Court building
Elgin teen loses licence after admitting careless driving
Charlie Murray, chairman of the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association, grandson Adrian Taylor, Jonathan Christie, chief executive of the Cabrach Trust and the Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire with the trophy.
How 40-year mystery of missing Highland Games trophy was solved after discovery more than…

Conversation