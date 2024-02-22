Crews rush to car on fire on A92 north of Newtonhill

Fire crews have rushed to the scene of a car fire on the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road just north of Newtonhill.

Emergency services received the call at just after 9pm following reports of a car fire on the southbound lane of the A92 at Muchalls bend.

Scottish Fire and Recue Services deployed two appliances from Altens to the scene where crews battled to extinguish the vehicle fire.

A fire spokeswoman said the vehicle was being towed by a van at the time of the fire however, the van itself was not involved.

Crews used breathing apparatus, foam and hose reel jets.

Images from the scene show smoke billowing off an estate car with firefighters working to bring the fire under control.

Crews eventually put out the fire just before 10pm.

According to Traffic Scotland the southbound carriageway has been closed due to the fire with police currently in attendance.

