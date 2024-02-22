Crews rush to car on fire on A92 north of Newtonhill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Crews rush to car on fire on A92 north of Newtonhill

The A92 has been closed southbound near Muchalls bend due to the incident.

By Ross Hempseed
Firefighters tackle car fire on the A92 near Muchalls bend. Image: DC Thomson.
Firefighters tackle car fire on the A92 near Muchalls bend. Image: DC Thomson.

Fire crews have rushed to the scene of a car fire on the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road just north of Newtonhill.

Emergency services received the call at just after 9pm following reports of a car fire on the southbound lane of the A92 at Muchalls bend.

Scottish Fire and Recue Services deployed two appliances from Altens to the scene where crews battled to extinguish the vehicle fire.

A fire spokeswoman said the vehicle was being towed by a van at the time of the fire however, the van itself was not involved.

Crews used breathing apparatus, foam and hose reel jets.

Images from the scene show smoke billowing off an estate car with firefighters working to bring the fire under control.

Crews eventually put out the fire just before 10pm.

According to Traffic Scotland the southbound carriageway has been closed due to the fire with police currently in attendance.

More as we get it.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Deliveroo feature image
Three Aberdeen businesses crowned winners at national takeaway awards - while city favourite just…
Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Residents and readers split over whether new £20 million train stations at Cove and…
The brand-new store opened in Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson.
‘It’s lovely to see a Tesco in town’: First customer through the door of…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. CCTV of a woman police want to trace after a robbery at Keystore, Rosemount Viaduct on Thursday December 21 2023 Picture shows; CCTV of a woman police want to trace after a robbery at Keystore, Rosemount Viaduct on Thursday December 21 2023. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
CCTV released in hunt for Aberdeen shop robber
The council tax cash left elected members facing a quandary on a day dominated by doom and gloom.
11th hour U-turn on council tax cash leaves Aberdeenshire leaders shocked by surprise £3m
Free parking and school crossing patrollers will be axed but winter gritting retained as part of Aberdeenshire Council's 2024 budget. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
Parking charges soar but gritting spared as we reveal full scale of budget cuts…
Kevin Joseph admitted the offence when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Dons fan made covert sex tape in pub toilets then showed pals on supporters…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. SpinDrift Date; 22/02/2024 Aberdeen fan Neale Ross was cleared at Glasgow Sheriff Court of holding a banner that read ?Kill All Huns? at Ibrox during a game against Rangers involving his team Picture shows; SpinDrift Date; 22/02/2024 Aberdeen fan Neale Ross was cleared at Glasgow Sheriff Court of holding a banner that read ?Kill All Huns? at Ibrox during a game against Rangers involving his team. Glasgow Sheriff Court. SpinDrift Date; 22/02/2024
Dons fan cleared of holding offensive sectarian banner at Ibrox
Wild animals
Rattlesnakes and cobras and bison - oh my! The exotic pets living in the…
Lang Stracht roundabout.
Two men taken to hospital after Lang Stracht crash