‘Banged up’ Aberdeen bosses sign up for jail time to raise vital charity cash

Eleven Aberdeen business owners – fuelled by the cancer battles of those closest to them – agreed to be put under lock and key today to raise cash for charity.

The group agreed to don orange jumpsuits, be handcuffed and taken by police van to a secret location, where they were placed behind bars and faced a judge to have their bail set.

This ‘bail’ was to reach a fundraising target on behalf of cancer charity, Maggie’s Aberdeen, from a a ‘jail cell’ at Riverside Drive’s Neospace, armed with only a phone and laptop to make crucial calls.

The CEOs, top executives and even a retired policeman managed to raise £30,000 – £11,000 more than originally planned.

It’s about giving back to Maggie’s

Retired officer Jim Grimmer, 64, was one of the jail birds.

Surviving cancer himself back in 2021, he knows only too well how crucial the support Maggie’s provides is.

He said: “My particular cancer was stage three on the base of my tongue and it spread down to my neck.

“The diagnosis took me by shock, it was during COVID when I got it and it was completely out of the blue.

“Sometimes people can say ‘why me?’ But nowadays it’s one in two that will get a diagnosis.”

He said the support Maggie’s Aberdeen has given his family to date has been remarkable.

“I remember the first day that I walked into Maggie’s. There was something about that building that I found incredibly relaxing and peaceful,” he said.

“It’s a men’s group that I got to at Maggie’s, and my wife also goes to a separate group where she can go to talk to people besides me which has been a massive help.

“It’s about giving back – when you’ve had the support that I’ve had, you want to do something for them.”

Jail-bird cancer fundraiser ‘so important’

CEO of TMM Recruitment Amanda McCulloch, 47, also took part.

She explained: “It was really meaningful to be taking part and seeing what the centre provides in terms of support to cancer sufferers and their families.

“The disease is so impactful that we really just want to do all we can – everyone seems to have a cancer story.

“I have had a couple of close family members that have been affected, one recently was just diagnosed last year and another who unfortunately passed away through COVID.

“I also had a close friend who regrettably also passed away through the pandemic so the whole thing has brought it home for me.”

Cancer stories fuel jail-bird fundraising efforts

Terry Allan, who is the CEO of Global E&C, said he was inspired to take part after witnessing those close to him battling the disease.

He said everyone involved in the task today were “completely focused” on challenging themselves to raise as much money as possible.

He said: “The day started today with one of the ladies telling her personal cancer story. It showed that while this is a fun day out, it reminded us why we are here.

“I’ve lost family members to cancer, I have a close friend that is impacted.

“Whether it is people in the past or the people that you are dealing with right now, we are all impacted by it – there’s no getting away from it.”

Maggie’s provide “tremendous support”

Vera Schroeter, acting centre head at Maggie’s Aberdeen, said: “We all know someone who has been directly affected by cancer.

“Events like this are vital to ensure Maggie’s Aberdeen can continue to provide support to people around the north-east.”

Those interested in helping the jail birds get their freedom back and supporting Maggie’s Aberdeen can visit the Jail or Bail Just Giving Page here.