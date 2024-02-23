‘Banged up’ Aberdeen bosses sign up for jail time to raise vital charity cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Banged up’ Aberdeen bosses sign up for jail time to raise vital charity cash

CEOs, top executives and a retired policeman took part in Maggie's 'Jail or Bail' event today to raise money for cancer support.

By Graham Fleming
The jailbirds lined up for a photo before the fundraising got underway.
The jailbirds lined up for a photo before the fundraising got underway. Image: Maggie's.

Eleven Aberdeen business owners – fuelled by the cancer battles of those closest to them – agreed to be put under lock and key today to raise cash for charity.

The group agreed to don orange jumpsuits, be handcuffed and taken by police van to a secret location, where they were placed behind bars and faced a judge to have their bail set.

This ‘bail’ was to reach a fundraising target on behalf of cancer charity, Maggie’s Aberdeen, from a a ‘jail cell’ at Riverside Drive’s Neospace, armed with only a phone and laptop to make crucial calls.

The CEOs, top executives and even a retired policeman managed to raise £30,000 – £11,000 more than originally planned.

It’s about giving back to Maggie’s

Retired officer Jim Grimmer, 64, was one of the jail birds.

Surviving cancer himself back in 2021, he knows only too well how crucial the support Maggie’s provides is.

Jim used his personal story to fuel his fundraising efforts. Image: Maggie’s.

He said: “My particular cancer was stage three on the base of my tongue and it spread down to my neck.

“The diagnosis took me by shock, it was during COVID when I got it and it was completely out of the blue.

“Sometimes people can say ‘why me?’ But nowadays it’s one in two that will get a diagnosis.”

He said the support Maggie’s Aberdeen has given his family to date has been remarkable.

“I remember the first day that I walked into Maggie’s. There was something about that building that I found incredibly relaxing and peaceful,” he said.

“It’s a men’s group that I got to at Maggie’s, and my wife also goes to a separate group where she can go to talk to people besides me which has been a massive help.

“It’s about giving back – when you’ve had the support that I’ve had, you want to do something for them.”

David Burnside, managing director of Burnside Legal Services, was ‘charged’ with attempting to impersonate Bob Dylan

Jail-bird cancer fundraiser ‘so important’

CEO of TMM Recruitment Amanda McCulloch, 47, also took part.

She explained: “It was really meaningful to be taking part and seeing what the centre provides in terms of support to cancer sufferers and their families.

“The disease is so impactful that we really just want to do all we can – everyone seems to have a cancer story.

Amanda was inspired to take on the role of jailbird by her friends and family’s experiences. Image: Maggie’s.

“I have had a couple of close family members that have been affected, one recently was just diagnosed last year and another who unfortunately passed away through COVID.

“I also had a close friend who regrettably also passed away through the pandemic so the whole thing has brought it home for me.”

Cancer stories fuel jail-bird fundraising efforts

Terry Allan, who is the CEO of Global E&C, said he was inspired to take part after witnessing those close to him battling the disease.

He said everyone involved in the task today were “completely focused” on challenging themselves to raise as much money as possible.

He said: “The day started today with one of the ladies telling her personal cancer story. It showed that while this is a fun day out, it reminded us why we are here.

“I’ve lost family members to cancer, I have a close friend that is impacted.

“Whether it is people in the past or the people that you are dealing with right now, we are all impacted by it – there’s no getting away from it.”

Myrtle Dawes, CEO of Net Zero Technology Centre, also took part

Maggie’s provide “tremendous support”

Vera Schroeter, acting centre head at Maggie’s Aberdeen, said: “We all know someone who has been directly affected by cancer.

“Events like this are vital to ensure Maggie’s Aberdeen can continue to provide support to people around the north-east.”

Those interested in helping the jail birds get their freedom back and supporting Maggie’s Aberdeen can visit the Jail or Bail Just Giving Page here.

 

Three Aberdeen businesses crowned winners at national takeaway awards – while city favourite just misses out

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

XL bully dogs Duchess and Lex.
Animal charity has 'run out of time' to rehome XL bully dogs
Rhona Duncan admitted ill-treating and wilfully neglecting a man in her care. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Drunk carer abandoned disabled man at Inverurie country music festival
Councillors Dawn Black and Ross Black with Stonehaven Harbour
Fury as council slashes repair budget for 'constantly pounded' Macduff and Stonehaven harbours
Alan Still, Kevin Bonarius and Mike Macaulay
Garioch Sports Centre adding second 3G pitch to keep up with 'incredible' demand of…
Ellon dad John Penny. Image DC Thomson.
'We need them for protecting the kids': Ellon parents hit out at decision to…
Fraserburgh hairdresser Jaqueline Maitland will use the money to pay off her mortage. Image: BOTB
Fraserburgh hairdresser wins £138k Range Rover with bonus cash in the boot
ThinkPR CEO Annabel Sall, left, and managing director Leigh-Ann Rogie.
Aberdeen firm ThinkPR nets deals worth more than £150,000
Injured swan at New Arc
Swan attacked by dog at Aden Country Park as rescue centre calls for pets…
Screenshot of Barclay Street in Stonehaven on Google Maps
Group of thugs drive off after 'unprovoked' attack on teenager in Stonehaven
Refuse collectors in Aboyne.
£753k bin cuts could leave rubbish piled up across Aberdeenshire