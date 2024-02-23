Oldmeldrum inn up for sale following owner’s decision to retire after 34 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oldmeldrum inn up for sale following owner’s decision to retire after 34 years

The Redgarth Inn is a long-established and popular place to eat and drink in the Aberdeenshire town.

By Ross Hempseed
The Redgarth Inn, Oldmeldrum. Image: Christie & Co.
The Redgarth Inn, Oldmeldrum. Image: Christie & Co.

A charming inn located in Oldmeldrum has hit the market following a decision by the current owners to retire after 34 years.

The Redgarth Inn boasts a well-equipped bar and restaurant as well as six en-suite bedrooms.

The property is located on Kirk Brae in the east of the town and is within walking distance of many amenities.

The bar area of The Redgarth Inn, Oldmeldrum.
The bar area at The Redgarth Inn. Image: Christie & Co
The bar/restaurant gives classic British pub vibes.
The bar/restaurant gives classic British pub vibes. Image: Christie & Co.

Inside, there is a traditional bar appointed with dark wood and blue suede finishings, giving the classic UK pub look.

The bar area has capacity of up to 60 people and has a vast selection of beverages, especially whisky from the nearby Glen Garioch distillery.

The Redgarth also won Best Pub & Bar in 2020, awarded by Restaurant Guru.

The Redgarth Inn in Oldmeldrum listed for £850,000

The restaurant offers up the best classic pub grub using locally sourced ingredients.

Guests can enjoy a meal in the dining room seating up to 40 people. This space could also be hired out for parties and functions.

The breakfast/function area. Image: Christie & Co.

Also located on the ground floor is a fully fitted commercial kitchen, boiler room, cellar and office.

Male and female toilets are also situated on this level within the main bar/restaurant area.

The Redgarth Inn also has guest accommodations, with each of the six rooms named after types of trees.

One of the bedrooms. Image: Christie & Co.

These are Beech (deluxe double), Cherry (twin or super king), Yew (executive double), Hawthorn (double with sitting area), Oak (deluxe double), and Ash (deluxe double with balcony).

Outside the gardens are nicely appointed with a snug heated smoking area for up to 10 people and a picnic area with space for 24.

The property also has a large car park with spaces for 30 vehicles as well as two electric car charge ports.

The current owner, Stuart Singer, has lovingly cared for the inn for more than 34 years but has decided to retire.

Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co, said: “This is a rare and excellent opportunity to acquire a long-established, well-performing business in Oldmeldrum.

“The Redgarth would be well suited to an owner-operator family business or could compliment an existing portfolio due to its high level of turnover.”

The Redgarth is currently listed with Christie & Co for £850,000.

Kevin and Andrea show us inside their beautifully renovated Oldmeldrum home

