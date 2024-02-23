Oldmeldrum inn up for sale following owner’s decision to retire after 34 years

A charming inn located in Oldmeldrum has hit the market following a decision by the current owners to retire after 34 years.

The Redgarth Inn boasts a well-equipped bar and restaurant as well as six en-suite bedrooms.

The property is located on Kirk Brae in the east of the town and is within walking distance of many amenities.

Inside, there is a traditional bar appointed with dark wood and blue suede finishings, giving the classic UK pub look.

The bar area has capacity of up to 60 people and has a vast selection of beverages, especially whisky from the nearby Glen Garioch distillery.

The Redgarth also won Best Pub & Bar in 2020, awarded by Restaurant Guru.

The Redgarth Inn in Oldmeldrum listed for £850,000

The restaurant offers up the best classic pub grub using locally sourced ingredients.

Guests can enjoy a meal in the dining room seating up to 40 people. This space could also be hired out for parties and functions.

Also located on the ground floor is a fully fitted commercial kitchen, boiler room, cellar and office.

Male and female toilets are also situated on this level within the main bar/restaurant area.

The Redgarth Inn also has guest accommodations, with each of the six rooms named after types of trees.

These are Beech (deluxe double), Cherry (twin or super king), Yew (executive double), Hawthorn (double with sitting area), Oak (deluxe double), and Ash (deluxe double with balcony).

Outside the gardens are nicely appointed with a snug heated smoking area for up to 10 people and a picnic area with space for 24.

The property also has a large car park with spaces for 30 vehicles as well as two electric car charge ports.

The current owner, Stuart Singer, has lovingly cared for the inn for more than 34 years but has decided to retire.

Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co, said: “This is a rare and excellent opportunity to acquire a long-established, well-performing business in Oldmeldrum.

“The Redgarth would be well suited to an owner-operator family business or could compliment an existing portfolio due to its high level of turnover.”

The Redgarth is currently listed with Christie & Co for £850,000.