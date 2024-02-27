Aberdeen foodbank overwhelmed by ‘phenomenal’ public donations to help keep doors open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen foodbank overwhelmed by ‘phenomenal’ public donations to help keep doors open

Tilly Community Flat organiser 'brought to tears' by generosity after flood of support.

By Ellie Milne
Fiona Young with foodbank donations
Fiona Young from Tilly Community Flat with some of the donations delivered since the appeal was shared. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen foodbank have been “overwhelmed” by the response from the public after announcing they may have to close their doors.

Tilly Community Flat shared an appeal on social media yesterday to say they have “run out of funds” to keep the foodbank facility going.

The Tillydrone-based charity has been forced to spend more and more of its core funding on food as prices continue to rise.

Over the past 24 hours, members of the public, city businesses and local shops have all responded by making “phenomenal” donations.

Fiona Young, community development worker, said: “Yesterday, it got to the point where we realised we’d have to close because we can’t sustain this.

“We don’t like to ask for too much but the response to the appeal has been overwhelming.

Volunteers stocking shelves at Tilly Community Flat
Volunteers are now able to restock the foodbank shelves. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“I’m quite emotional – I kept checking the PayPal account and messages coming in and there were just tears. I have no idea how we can thank all the people who have supported us.

“I don’t have the words – it’s so heartwarming.”

‘The perfect storm’

The cost-of-living crisis has resulted in more people requiring support from the foodbank and a decrease in donations because people cannot afford to buy more food.

“All of us, no matter how much you earn, are feeling the squeeze at the moment with the increase in food prices,” Fiona added.

Fiona Young holding food donations
Fiona Young said she was “emotional” at the response from the public. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“Many here don’t have easy access to a large supermarket. So, you’re paying a premium for local shops or paying for the bus fare to get to the supermarket – that could be a quarter of your weekly food budget.

“More of our budget is going on food and people who want to donate are already spending more on their own.

“It’s the perfect storm which is affecting lots of people.”

Many people ‘unable to cope’

Tilly Community Flat has provided financial advice, adult learning opportunities and a community space in the area for the past 12 years.

Last year, its two staff members and volunteers supported 6,400 service users from babies to pensioners.

Fiona noticed a big change in the community support required when Universal Credit was introduced, which further escalated when the pandemic hit a few years later.

Volunteers at Tilly Community Flat
Two members of staff and a group of volunteers keep the charity running. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“In an ideal world, we wouldn’t have foodbanks,” she said. “Everyone should be able to go out and buy food. But, unfortunately foodbanks have become normalised.

“Before the pandemic we used to keep a few tins under the kitchen sink for emergencies.

“That has gradually grown and grown into an unbelievably busy foodbank.

Tillydrone is one of the areas that has the most poverty in the city, many people are unable to cope.”

Securing the future of Tilly Community Flat

Core funding for Tilly Community Flat comes from the Fairer Aberdeen Fund with further support from Cfine and Fareshare.

In 2023, the charity provided more than 2,000 emergency food parcels.

This figure is expected to double this year.

Fiona Young at Tilly Community Flat
Local residents and businesses have visited the foodbank to deliver donations this morning. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Fiona and the team hope spreading awareness of their work will ultimately help keep the foodbank open.

“What we have had in today is beyond tremendous – it is unprecedented,” she added. “The kindness that has been shown over the last day has been overwhelming. We’ve never even had a response like this at Christmas.

“Hopefully, we can secure more core funding to move forward.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The new LEZ signs have started going up in Aberdeen. Image: Derry Alldritt/DC Thomson
First LEZ signs go up in Aberdeen city centre ahead of new restrictions
The car crash outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
Man arrested in connection with car crash at traffic light outside Aberdeen hospital
Wilson Steele admitted drink-driving when he appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Retired lecturer admits 'morning after' drink-driving
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Racist lout in dock over sickening abuse of Aberdeen shop manager
Rod Hutchison, of Aberdein Considine.
Rod Hutchison: I'm expecting a fresh flurry of M&A deals
Hugh Craigie, of Westhill-based Chap Group.
Expansion south paying off for north-east builder Chap Group
Drink driver Nicola Kerr
Drink-driving Laurencekirk nurse blamed Covid and alcohol-laced football bus stash
Countless ambulances were "tied up" outside ARI tonight
'Our ambulances have been stuck in one place instead of protecting the communities we…
Amy Beck has gone on trial over the death of her son at the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook.
Mum on trial accused of causing baby's death after party drugs found in his…
The car crash outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
'Runaway' car collides with lamp post causing delays outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary