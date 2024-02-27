UHI Moray students face major disruption to their studies as art degree is ‘paused’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UHI Moray students face major disruption to their studies as art degree is ‘paused’

It leaves those in the first, second and third years unable to finish their BA (Hons) Fine Art degree at the Elgin college.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Art students at UHI Moray facing major disruption to their studies after a pause to the fine art degree programme. Image: Hazel Lawson/DCT Media Date; 27/02/2024
Art students at UHI Moray facing major disruption to their studies after a pause to the fine art degree programme. Image: Hazel Lawson/DCT Media Date; 27/02/2024

Art students at UHI Moray are facing major disruption to their studies as the college has stopped entrants to its degree programme.

It leaves those in the first, second and third years unable to finish their BA (Hons) Fine Art degree in Elgin.

And they will not receive HNC or HNDs – only credits towards study at other universities.

UHI says it isn’t a final decision – but students feel they have been left in limbo.

‘What are they thinking?

And while they can still apply to other art schools, the UCAS deadline closed at the end of January.

UHI Moray is currently consulting on a recovery programme to balance the books.

But 25 lecturer and 20 support staff jobs are under threat.

And the number of degrees on offer is expected to be cut to three with HNCs down to 15.

A college spokes person confirmed there were “adjustments” to the arts programme.

A white sign on metal poles with "University of the Highlands and Islands Moray College" written on it in dark writing, with the building behind.
UHI Moray is pausing its BA (Hons) Fine Art degree leaving current students in limbo. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

They said there is a “pause” in recruitment of students to the degree course for the next academic year.

First year student Callum Morrison from Elgin said: “I want to become a teacher and work in the area. And that’s still my wish.

“But what are they thinking?”

Originally from Inverness, Jessie Dundas is in her third year of the degree.

Adjustments to art provision

And she feels it will be “very difficult” to find a space on an honours course at this stage.

Jessie said: “People come here (UHI Moray) because moving is not a possibility for them.”

John Ferguson will graduate this year with the BA (Hons) degree, but feels the art department is “getting hammered”.

And he questioned whether cuts to the art course sat well with a cultural quarter being established in Elgin as part of the Moray Growth Deal.

Moray School of Art building part of the UHI Moray campus in Elgin.

Michaela Griffiths from Elgin felt questions needed to be asked over funding for the college. She said cuts contributed to a “brain drain” to other areas of the country.

Haddie Farquhar from Falkirk chose to come to study in Elgin because she prefers the rural location compared to big cities.

She said: “At the beginning of term we were told we would all graduate.”

Mature student Krzysztof Zajaczkowski felt the Moray area is an inspiration for creatives.

Art course “getting hammered”

He said: “The arts are a vital component of a healthy society.”

Rachel Heard is studying the UAL (University of the Arts London) Art and Design level three diploma, and was looking to progress to the degree course.

She said: “I’m a single parent. I just can’t just pick up sticks and move.

“Where am I going to study?”

UHI Moray has given a reassurance that Moray School of Art is not closing.

But with the threat to its flagship degree programme its future does not feel particularly secure.

It is one of only five art schools in Scotland.

A spokesperson for the college said UHI Moray is consulting on a financial recovery plan with trade unions and staff representatives.

‘I just can’t just pick up sticks and move’

They added: “The curriculum proposal includes adjustments to art provision.

“Following publication of the recovery plan, staff have been informed that the BA (Hons) Fine Art programme will pause recruitment into all years from 2024/25.

“This is not a final decision and discussions will continue throughout the consultation process with the aim of finding a financially sustainable solution for this provision.

“Moray School of Art will remain open, but a final decision on the BA (Hons) Fine Art will be made on conclusion of the consultation process.”

