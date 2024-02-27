UHI Moray students face major disruption to their studies as art degree is ‘paused’

Art students at UHI Moray are facing major disruption to their studies as the college has stopped entrants to its degree programme.

It leaves those in the first, second and third years unable to finish their BA (Hons) Fine Art degree in Elgin.

And they will not receive HNC or HNDs – only credits towards study at other universities.

UHI says it isn’t a final decision – but students feel they have been left in limbo.

And while they can still apply to other art schools, the UCAS deadline closed at the end of January.

UHI Moray is currently consulting on a recovery programme to balance the books.

But 25 lecturer and 20 support staff jobs are under threat.

And the number of degrees on offer is expected to be cut to three with HNCs down to 15.

A college spokes person confirmed there were “adjustments” to the arts programme.

They said there is a “pause” in recruitment of students to the degree course for the next academic year.

First year student Callum Morrison from Elgin said: “I want to become a teacher and work in the area. And that’s still my wish.

“But what are they thinking?”

Originally from Inverness, Jessie Dundas is in her third year of the degree.

And she feels it will be “very difficult” to find a space on an honours course at this stage.

Jessie said: “People come here (UHI Moray) because moving is not a possibility for them.”

John Ferguson will graduate this year with the BA (Hons) degree, but feels the art department is “getting hammered”.

And he questioned whether cuts to the art course sat well with a cultural quarter being established in Elgin as part of the Moray Growth Deal.

Michaela Griffiths from Elgin felt questions needed to be asked over funding for the college. She said cuts contributed to a “brain drain” to other areas of the country.

Haddie Farquhar from Falkirk chose to come to study in Elgin because she prefers the rural location compared to big cities.

She said: “At the beginning of term we were told we would all graduate.”

Mature student Krzysztof Zajaczkowski felt the Moray area is an inspiration for creatives.

He said: “The arts are a vital component of a healthy society.”

Rachel Heard is studying the UAL (University of the Arts London) Art and Design level three diploma, and was looking to progress to the degree course.

She said: “I’m a single parent. I just can’t just pick up sticks and move.

“Where am I going to study?”

UHI Moray has given a reassurance that Moray School of Art is not closing.

But with the threat to its flagship degree programme its future does not feel particularly secure.

It is one of only five art schools in Scotland.

A spokesperson for the college said UHI Moray is consulting on a financial recovery plan with trade unions and staff representatives.

They added: “The curriculum proposal includes adjustments to art provision.

“Following publication of the recovery plan, staff have been informed that the BA (Hons) Fine Art programme will pause recruitment into all years from 2024/25.

“This is not a final decision and discussions will continue throughout the consultation process with the aim of finding a financially sustainable solution for this provision.

“Moray School of Art will remain open, but a final decision on the BA (Hons) Fine Art will be made on conclusion of the consultation process.”