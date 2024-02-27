First LEZ signs go up in Aberdeen city centre ahead of new restrictions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

First LEZ signs go up in Aberdeen city centre ahead of new restrictions

From June 1, drivers of non-compliant vehicles will be fined up to £60 for entering the zone.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The new LEZ signs have started going up in Aberdeen. Image: Derry Alldritt/DC Thomson
The new LEZ signs have started going up in Aberdeen.

The first LEZ signs have been spotted in Aberdeen city centre.

It comes a few days after Aberdeen City Council workers were seen installing signage ahead of the new legislation coming into force on June 1.

The Low Emission Zone Scotland programme aims to tackle air pollution caused by traffic in city centres, following similar rules implemented in other European countries.

Drivers entering the LEZ in non-compliant vehicles will be issued a £60 fine, which can be reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

Specialist cameras will also be installed across a large area of the city centre, from Holburn Street in the west, to Virginia Street in the east.

Council workers installing pole for LEZ sign
The Press and Journal previously reported on council workers installing poles around the city ahead of the signs being put in place. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
LEZ zone map.
Map shows Aberdeen’s new LEZ zone. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Will my vehicle be allowed to enter the LEZ zone?

Scotland’s Low Emission Zones will only allow access to vehicles that meet minimum emission standards or the exemption criteria.

Exemptions include emergency services, naval, military or air force vehicles, historic vehicles, showman vehicles, motorbikes and mopeds.

A low emission zone (LEZ) sign on the Union Grove/Holburn Street junction.

Taxi driver grace period

A report last September highlighted that, at the time, around 32% of taxis (189 vehicles) and 8% of private hire cars (19) did not meet LEZ requirements.

Because of this, and the shortage of taxis across the city we are already experiencing, taxi drivers have been given another year’s grace period to ensure all vehicles meet the strict requirements.

Those not allowed to enter generally include diesel cars and vans registered before 2015 which do not meet Euro 6 standards, and petrol vehicles registered before 2006.

Drivers can check if their cars meet the criteria by entering their registration number on this vehicle checker.

Aberdeen’s LEZ will come into force this year: All you need to know

 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The car crash outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
Man arrested in connection with car crash at traffic light outside Aberdeen hospital
Wilson Steele admitted drink-driving when he appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Retired lecturer admits 'morning after' drink-driving
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Racist lout in dock over sickening abuse of Aberdeen shop manager
Rod Hutchison, of Aberdein Considine.
Rod Hutchison: I'm expecting a fresh flurry of M&A deals
Hugh Craigie, of Westhill-based Chap Group.
Expansion south paying off for north-east builder Chap Group
Drink driver Nicola Kerr
Drink-driving Laurencekirk nurse blamed Covid and alcohol-laced football bus stash
Countless ambulances were "tied up" outside ARI tonight
'Our ambulances have been stuck in one place instead of protecting the communities we…
Amy Beck has gone on trial over the death of her son at the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook.
Mum on trial accused of causing baby's death after party drugs found in his…
The car crash outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
'Runaway' car collides with lamp post causing delays outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
Minister for Education and Skills Jenny Gilruth arrives for First Minster's Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday June 1, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Questions. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Aberdeen teachers' leaders react to 'out of touch' SNP education chief in school violence…