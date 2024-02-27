First LEZ signs go up in Aberdeen city centre ahead of new restrictions

The first LEZ signs have been spotted in Aberdeen city centre.

It comes a few days after Aberdeen City Council workers were seen installing signage ahead of the new legislation coming into force on June 1.

The Low Emission Zone Scotland programme aims to tackle air pollution caused by traffic in city centres, following similar rules implemented in other European countries.

Drivers entering the LEZ in non-compliant vehicles will be issued a £60 fine, which can be reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

Specialist cameras will also be installed across a large area of the city centre, from Holburn Street in the west, to Virginia Street in the east.

Will my vehicle be allowed to enter the LEZ zone?

Scotland’s Low Emission Zones will only allow access to vehicles that meet minimum emission standards or the exemption criteria.

Exemptions include emergency services, naval, military or air force vehicles, historic vehicles, showman vehicles, motorbikes and mopeds.

Taxi driver grace period

A report last September highlighted that, at the time, around 32% of taxis (189 vehicles) and 8% of private hire cars (19) did not meet LEZ requirements.

Because of this, and the shortage of taxis across the city we are already experiencing, taxi drivers have been given another year’s grace period to ensure all vehicles meet the strict requirements.

Those not allowed to enter generally include diesel cars and vans registered before 2015 which do not meet Euro 6 standards, and petrol vehicles registered before 2006.

Drivers can check if their cars meet the criteria by entering their registration number on this vehicle checker.