Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ellon chemist cordoned off after raid 

A source told the P&J that the business in the town centre was broken into last night.

By Alberto Lejarraga & Shanay Taylor
John Ross Chemist, on Ellon's Station Road, has been cordoned off. Image: Shanay Taylor
John Ross Chemist on Ellon's Station Road remains taped off. Image: Shanay Taylor.

A chemist in Ellon town centre has been cordoned off following a break-in last night.

Police were called to John Ross Chemist, on Station Road, following the incident.

A window was smashed at the shop front and there is glass all over the pavement.

Staff were outside the business this morning having not been told when the store will open.

The area outside the chemist remains taped off. Image: Shanay Taylor
Police officers remain at the scene investigating. Image: Shanay Taylor

An employee that chooses to remain anonymous said: “We don’t know at what time the chemist will open today.

“We are still not sure if anything has been stolen.”

Officers remain at the scene and were seen inside the shop investigating.

The area outside the pharmacy remains taped off.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

More updates to follow:

