Ellon chemist cordoned off after raid 

A chemist in Ellon town centre has been cordoned off following a break-in last night.

Police were called to John Ross Chemist, on Station Road, following the incident.

A window was smashed at the shop front and there is glass all over the pavement.

Staff were outside the business this morning having not been told when the store will open.

An employee that chooses to remain anonymous said: “We don’t know at what time the chemist will open today.

“We are still not sure if anything has been stolen.”

Officers remain at the scene and were seen inside the shop investigating.

The area outside the pharmacy remains taped off.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

More updates to follow: