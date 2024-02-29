RNAS Spring Show: Work duo tops at £4,000 and Fodderletter secures overall honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RNAS Spring Show: Work duo tops at £4,000 and Fodderletter secures overall honours

The show of exhibition calves was judged by Ayrshire commercial cattle showman James Nisbet.

By Katrina Macarthur
Brew Dog from the Robertson family stood overall champion.
The Robertson family from Tomintoul landed the overall honours in the show and sale of exhibition calves, while father and son David and Neil Work from Udny led the trade at £4,000.

Of the 38 calves forward for sale, only 21 sold to new homes, with 12 heifers averaging 541p per kg or £2,333.33 and nine steers levelling at 407p per kg or £1,897.78.

Judge James Nisbet from Ayrshire said there was a fantastic show of well brought out and presented cattle forward.

Taking the supreme championship from Michael and Mark Robertson, Fodderletter Farms, was a home-bred yearling bullock named Brew Dog, which has already secured top show wins.

This one is by the 8,000gns Beachmont Pacman, purchased in Carlisle, and bred out of British Blue cross cow Bucks Fizz, which has bred former champions.

He scaled 454kg and is being kept for further showing in the summer.

The reserve overall honours went to Andrew Anderson, Smallburn Farms, Elgin, with the champion heifer.

The overall champion from Andrew Anderson, Smallburn Farms, sold for £3,250.

This was an 11-month-old Limousin cross heifer purchased by Mr Anderson as a calf at foot with its dam at Gary Bell’s Haas Side dispersal in Carlisle.

By the French sire Petronas, her dam is a British Blue cross which is being flushed.

Weighing 420kg, she was shown in the summer by daughter Chloe, and sold for £3,250 to Scott Drever from Orkney.

Sale leader at £4,000 was David and Neil Work’s Aberdeen-Angus cross heifer from Mains of Dumbreck which first stood reserve champion heifer.

Sale leader at £4,000 was this Aberdeen-Angus cross heifer from David and Neil Work

This April 2023-born on her first outing is by Sebay Jacobite – a bull which has bred three native Christmas Classic champions.

The buyer was Gordon Cameron, Newton Cottage, Acharacle.

Dunbeath Farms’ stockman in Caithness, Kris Sutherland, sold a Limousin cross heifer bred by Una Macdonald, Lower Cairnglass, for £3,200 to Ian Miller, North Lurg, Midmar.

Weighing 387kg, she was bought at the spring-born calf sale at Thainstone and stood baby beef champion at Caithness Show.

The Robertsons from Newton of Logierait, sold two yearling Limousin cross heifers for £2,900 to JWK Paterson, Low Tree Mark Farm, Stranraer, and £2,700 to R McKinnell, Garrarie Farm, Whithorn.

David and Neil Work’s reserve champion bullock made £2,200.

Dearest was a home-bred heifer scaling 454kg, while the latter bred by Hugh Barclay, Nairn, weighed 449kg.

Wilson Peters, Monzie, Crieff, paid £2,450 for Finlay Hunter’s Limousin cross steer from West Cairnhill, Culsalmond, Insch.

This home-bred 12-month-old named Ziggy is by Johnstown Premier and scaled 475kg.

The reserve bullock, also from David and Neil Work, sold for £2,200 to JWK Paterson, Low Tree Mark Farm.

This one is also an Aberdeen-Angus cross by Sebay Jacobite.

