RNAS Spring Show: Work duo tops at £4,000 and Fodderletter secures overall honours

The Robertson family from Tomintoul landed the overall honours in the show and sale of exhibition calves, while father and son David and Neil Work from Udny led the trade at £4,000.

Of the 38 calves forward for sale, only 21 sold to new homes, with 12 heifers averaging 541p per kg or £2,333.33 and nine steers levelling at 407p per kg or £1,897.78.

Judge James Nisbet from Ayrshire said there was a fantastic show of well brought out and presented cattle forward.

Taking the supreme championship from Michael and Mark Robertson, Fodderletter Farms, was a home-bred yearling bullock named Brew Dog, which has already secured top show wins.

This one is by the 8,000gns Beachmont Pacman, purchased in Carlisle, and bred out of British Blue cross cow Bucks Fizz, which has bred former champions.

He scaled 454kg and is being kept for further showing in the summer.

The reserve overall honours went to Andrew Anderson, Smallburn Farms, Elgin, with the champion heifer.

This was an 11-month-old Limousin cross heifer purchased by Mr Anderson as a calf at foot with its dam at Gary Bell’s Haas Side dispersal in Carlisle.

By the French sire Petronas, her dam is a British Blue cross which is being flushed.

Weighing 420kg, she was shown in the summer by daughter Chloe, and sold for £3,250 to Scott Drever from Orkney.

Sale leader at £4,000 was David and Neil Work’s Aberdeen-Angus cross heifer from Mains of Dumbreck which first stood reserve champion heifer.

This April 2023-born on her first outing is by Sebay Jacobite – a bull which has bred three native Christmas Classic champions.

The buyer was Gordon Cameron, Newton Cottage, Acharacle.

Dunbeath Farms’ stockman in Caithness, Kris Sutherland, sold a Limousin cross heifer bred by Una Macdonald, Lower Cairnglass, for £3,200 to Ian Miller, North Lurg, Midmar.

Weighing 387kg, she was bought at the spring-born calf sale at Thainstone and stood baby beef champion at Caithness Show.

The Robertsons from Newton of Logierait, sold two yearling Limousin cross heifers for £2,900 to JWK Paterson, Low Tree Mark Farm, Stranraer, and £2,700 to R McKinnell, Garrarie Farm, Whithorn.

Dearest was a home-bred heifer scaling 454kg, while the latter bred by Hugh Barclay, Nairn, weighed 449kg.

Wilson Peters, Monzie, Crieff, paid £2,450 for Finlay Hunter’s Limousin cross steer from West Cairnhill, Culsalmond, Insch.

This home-bred 12-month-old named Ziggy is by Johnstown Premier and scaled 475kg.

The reserve bullock, also from David and Neil Work, sold for £2,200 to JWK Paterson, Low Tree Mark Farm.

This one is also an Aberdeen-Angus cross by Sebay Jacobite.