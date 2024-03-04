Flat in listed building above historic Aberdeen pub hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Flat in listed building above historic Aberdeen pub hits the market

The bar below the property has called the flat 'the most desirable' in the Granite City.

By Ellie Milne
Exterior of Blackfriars pub and flats above
A flat above Old Blackfriars pub in Aberdeen has hit the market. Image: Gavin Bain & Company.

A city-centre flat above one of Aberdeen’s oldest pubs has hit the market at offers over £120,000.

Located on the first floor above the Old Blackfriars, the flat can be found in the heart of the city centre just off the Granite Mile.

The Facebook account for the bar shared a post about the property being up for sale, calling it the “most desirable flat in the city”.

The post continued: “Who wouldn’t want to live above the best bar in Aberdeen.”

7a Marischal Street living room
The flat has a spacious lounge with windows overlooking Castlegate and Marischal Street. Image: Gavin Bain & Company.

Any potential buyers will be within walking distance to a number of the city’s shops, cultural spots and leisure facilities.

The spacious property at 7a Marischal Street is inside a B-listed building with views of nearby Castlegate, the Town House and King Street.

The front door opens into a long, neutral hallway which leads into each of the rooms.

7a Marischal Street kitchen
The kitchen has space for a dining table. Image: Gavin Bain & Company.

Flat for sale above Old Blackfriars pub

At the front of the property there is a spacious lounge with four Georgian-style windows looking out from both the front and side of the flat.

French doors lead into a fully-fitted kitchen complete with a stainless steel oven, base and wall units, and plenty of space for a dining table.

7a Marischal Street master bedroom
The master bedroom in the city centre flat. Image: Gavin Bain & Company.

The flat also boasts two double bedrooms which can be found at the back of the property.

Both have laminate flooring and large fitted wardrobes so there is no shortage of storage space.

7a Marischal Street bathroom
The flat boasts a large walk-in shower. Image: Gavin Bain & Company.

Finally, the shower room features a large walk-in waterfall shower, a modern two-piece suite and underfloor heating.

Permit on-street parking is also available.

7a Marischal Street bedroom two
The second double bedroom at 7a Marischal Street. Image: Gavin Bain & Company.

7a Marischal Street has been listed by Gavin Bain & Company at offers over £120,000. More information about the property and viewing details can be found here.

Swirly carpets and courtyards: Did you overlook your north-east dream home?

