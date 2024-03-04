Flat in listed building above historic Aberdeen pub hits the market

A city-centre flat above one of Aberdeen’s oldest pubs has hit the market at offers over £120,000.

Located on the first floor above the Old Blackfriars, the flat can be found in the heart of the city centre just off the Granite Mile.

The Facebook account for the bar shared a post about the property being up for sale, calling it the “most desirable flat in the city”.

The post continued: “Who wouldn’t want to live above the best bar in Aberdeen.”

Any potential buyers will be within walking distance to a number of the city’s shops, cultural spots and leisure facilities.

The spacious property at 7a Marischal Street is inside a B-listed building with views of nearby Castlegate, the Town House and King Street.

The front door opens into a long, neutral hallway which leads into each of the rooms.

Flat for sale above Old Blackfriars pub

At the front of the property there is a spacious lounge with four Georgian-style windows looking out from both the front and side of the flat.

French doors lead into a fully-fitted kitchen complete with a stainless steel oven, base and wall units, and plenty of space for a dining table.

The flat also boasts two double bedrooms which can be found at the back of the property.

Both have laminate flooring and large fitted wardrobes so there is no shortage of storage space.

Finally, the shower room features a large walk-in waterfall shower, a modern two-piece suite and underfloor heating.

Permit on-street parking is also available.

7a Marischal Street has been listed by Gavin Bain & Company at offers over £120,000. More information about the property and viewing details can be found here.