Home News Crime & Courts

Teen, 17, caused horror A93 head-on smash while checking phone

Alice Calligaris was distracted by her mobile phone when she veered onto the wrong side of the A93 Ballater to Aberdeen road at Cambus O'May.

By Danny McKay
A 17-year-old girl had to be cut free from her car after causing a terrifying head-on crash on the A93 while checking her phone.

Alice Calligaris, who is now 18, was distracted by her mobile phone when she veered onto the wrong side of the A93 Ballater to Aberdeen road at Cambus O’May.

A car travelling in the opposite direction had no time to swerve to avoid a collision and the two vehicles ploughed straight into each other.

The couple in the other vehicle were both seriously injured but managed to get out of their car.

However, Calligaris had to be cut free from her vehicle by firefighters and suffered an open fracture to her right thigh, a broken foot, a broken wrist and a brain injury.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on May 7 last year.

She said Calligaris crossed the road’s centre line while navigating a sweeping bend, causing the head-to-head collision.

The vehicle travelling behind the complainer’s car also had no time to stop and also crashed.

Various witnesses stopped and tried to assist everyone involved but Calligaris, although conscious, was trapped inside her car.

Police, fire and ambulance crews all attended the scene and the teenager was cut free from her vehicle and taken to hospital seriously injured.

The couple in the other vehicle were also badly injured and taken to hospital.

One suffered three broken ribs and the other a broken wrist.

‘Hopefully everyone recovers fully’

On June 20, police attended Calligaris’ home to advise her she was being reported to the procurator fiscal over the incident.

She told officers: “I don’t think I steered tightly enough for the corner.

“I must have crossed the white line.

“I got a notification on my phone, I picked it up to look at it, I’m not going to lie to you.”

Calligaris, of St Andrews Terrace, Glen Tanar, admitted causing serious injury by careless driving.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said his client had no previous convictions and had not been in any trouble since.

He said: “She’s someone who we’re very unlikely to see again in court.

“This offence was in May, she only just passed her test in November 2022 and was still a very inexperienced driver.”

‘I’ve taken into account your age and genuine contrition’

Mr Barnett said Calligaris had poor recollection of the crash due to her head injury, but did remember looking at her phone.

He advised that, in addition to the severe physical injuries, the incident had also had a “profound psychological impact” on her.

The solicitor said she had not driven since the crash and did not plan to immediately resume driving following the expiry of any disqualification.

Mr Barnett said: “Her paramount concern from day one is the other people involved.

“She hasn’t stopped thinking about the consequences for the other people since.

“She’s hugely remorseful.”

Sheriff Edward Gilroy said: “I’m simply glad there’s been no other serious consequences as far as injuries are concerned and hopefully everyone recovers fully.

“I’ve taken into account your age and genuine contrition.”

He banned Calligaris from driving for a year and fined her £210.

