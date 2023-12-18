Medieval castle to market stance: Aberdeen’s historic Castlegate through the years in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

Medieval castle to market stance: Aberdeen’s historic Castlegate through the years in pictures

Today, the Castlegate is a pedestrianised area with the handsome Salvation Army Citadel as a backdrop, but in the 13th Century it's where the castle gates stood.

1949: The Castlegate with the narrow entrance to Lodge Walk and the police station on the left. The Salvation Army Citadel dominates the eastern end of Union Street, but the biggest change is the loss of the trams and their tracks. Image: DC Thomson
1949: The Castlegate with the narrow entrance to Lodge Walk and the police station on the left. The Salvation Army Citadel dominates the eastern end of Union Street, but the biggest change is the loss of the trams and their tracks. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

For centuries, Aberdeen’s Castlegate was a busy meeting place, a market stance and transport terminus – but was originally the medieval Castle of Aberdeen.

The fortress once stood tall on Castle Hill overseeing the comings and goings from the harbour below, and protecting the burgh of Aberdeen.

It was heart of Aberdeen’s Old Town, but the site is now occupied by tower block flats.

The only hint there was once a mighty stronghold there is the name Castlegate.

Today, it’s a pedestrianised area with the handsome Salvation Army Citadel as a backdrop, but in the 13th Century it’s where the castle gates stood.

A site of medieval executions, proclamations and celebrations, the Castlegate’s history still seeps into our daily vocabulary in Aberdeen through surrounding street names.

1984: Castlegate before the area was pedestrianised with the citadel in the background. Image: DC Thomson

Exchequer Row was so called because it contained the office of the receipt of the King’s customs and the town mint.

While Marischal Street was built on the site of the lodgings belonging to George Keith, the last Earl Marischal of Scotland.

But fast forward a couple of hundred years, and some Aberdonians with long memories may remember the Castlegate as the terminus for the city’s trams.

While others will recall it as a busy market stance, overseen for centuries by the 17th-Century Mercat Cross, which stands at the King Street end of the Castlegate.

Dating from 1686, Aberdeen’s Mercat Cross is widely thought to be the finest and best-preserved in Scotland.

 

1979: The ancient Castlegate, with the city’s venerable Mercat Cross, on the right, and the twin clock towers (both giving the same time) of the town house and the old tolbooth. Image: DC Thomson

The Castlegate was historically the site of ‘Muckle Friday Fair’, an important date in the north-east agricultural calendar.

Also known as the ‘feeing market’, it was a half-yearly event where the Castlegate was a sea of flat caps as farmers and men thronged to the meeting place.

Farmers would bargain for, and hire farm, servants for the coming season, but there was also a ‘rascal fair’ for the men who had not been hired.

While the Timmer Market was originally the place to buy wooden (timber) goods and was held at the Castlegate until it was moved with the introduction of trams in 1913.

Various markets have been revived and held since, but the days of Castlegate as a bustling place to socialise and shop are long gone.

Aberdeen’s Castlegate in pictures

1962: Muckle Friday on March 8 at the Castlegate where farmers hired workers for the coming season on this ancient market day. Intense pride and independence marked the north-east farm servant, often the son of a crofter or small farmer. Image: DC Thomson
1988: A wooden dumper truck catches the eye of Stuart Shirran (4) of Aberdeen on the George Wilson stand at the Timmer Market in the Castlegate. With him is assistant Vicky Stewart (16) of Torry. Image: DC Thomson
1966: Looking towards the Castlegate from Union Street. Image: DC Thomson <img decoding="async" loading="lazy" class="size-full wp-image-6290724" style="font-size: 16px" src="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2023/12/6579c12cd0bd77.45803958-11jedpb1o-scaled.jpg" alt="" width="2560" height="2024" srcset="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2023/12/6579c12cd0bd77.45803958-11jedpb1o-scaled.jpg 2560w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2023/12/6579c12cd0bd77.45803958-11jedpb1o-228x180.jpg 228w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2023/12/6579c12cd0bd77.45803958-11jedpb1o-713x564.jpg 713w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2023/12/6579c12cd0bd77.45803958-11jedpb1o-768x607.jpg 768w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2023/12/6579c12cd0bd77.45803958-11jedpb1o-1536x1214.jpg 1536w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2023/12/6579c12cd0bd77.45803958-11jedpb1o-2048x1619.jpg 2048w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2023/12/6579c12cd0bd77.45803958-11jedpb1o-470x372.jpg 470w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2023/12/6579c12cd0bd77.45803958-11jedpb1o-106x84.jpg 106w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2023/12/6579c12cd0bd77.45803958-11jedpb1o-61x48.jpg 61w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2023/12/6579c12cd0bd77.45803958-11jedpb1o-1457x1152.jpg 1457w" sizes="(max-width: 2560px) 100vw, 2560px" />1938: The coffee stall on the Castlegate was an institution for shift workers and late night revellers until its closure in the late 1930s. Its loss was mourned by nocturnal searchers after tea, coffee, oxo, cigarettes and sweets. Image: DC Thomson
1937: Aberdeen’s lamented trams are all lined up at the Castlegate terminus during the King George VI Coronation celebrations. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Shoppers throng the stalls at the new stance for the Friday Market at the Castlegate. Image: DC Thomson
1935: A true step back in time at the Castlegate market in 1935 – you don’t often see gentleman in three-piece suits and cravats these days outside of black-tie occasions, but it was the norm for men to be suited and booted back then. Image: DC Thomson
1990: Work began to redevelop the Castlegate area in 1990 – the historic granite setts were unveiled as tarmac and slabs were lifted. Image: DC Thomson
1972: A bustling day in May at the Castlegate in 1972, the floral displays in the central island bring cheer for people awaiting their buses and taxis. Image: DC Thomson
1949: The Castlegate with the narrow entrance to Lodge Walk and the police station on the left. The Salvation Army Citadel dominates the eastern end of Union Street, but the biggest change is the loss of the trams and their tracks. Image: DC Thomson
1946: The Cooper Fountain in the Castlegate with the premises of produce importers Thomas Howden Ltd behind – you can just make out the tram cables attached to the building. The fountain is now at Hazlehead Park. Image: DC Thomson
1988: The Goddess of Plenty surveys the Castlegate Market from the roof of the Clydesdale Bank Chief Office on the first day of the market. Image: DC Thomson

More from Past Times

To go with story by Susy Macaulay. FI for Past Times On This Day 1939 Picture shows; Featured image for On This Day 1939. n/a. Supplied by DCT /Michael McCosh Date; 12/12/2023
On This Day 1939: Fraserburgh trawler bombed in North Sea
Son still hopes for justice 40 years after father-of-two's brutal murder in Germany
Summerhill Academy left an indelible mark on education in Aberdeen and Scotland. Image: DC Thomson/Christopher Donnan
Gallery: Summerhill Academy, the trailblazing and controversial Aberdeen school in 90 photos
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image for PT On This Day 1992 Picture shows; Princess Royal wedding. Crathie. Supplied by DCT Design/Shutterstock Date; 12/12/1992
On This Day 1992: Princess Royal wedding blunder in Ballater
Salvationist Gordon Smith takes a break from collecting and chats to regulars at the Butchers Arms pub on George Street just before Christmas in 1980. Image: DC Thomson
Pictures: Pooches, pubs and presents - looking back on December days in and around…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Elgin composer/lyricist Tommy Antonio is making a musical from the life story of Jacobite Lady Anne Mackintosh Picture shows; Lady Anne Mackintosh/Tommy Antonio. n/aa. Supplied by Creative Commons/Fraser Taylor Date; Unknown
Elgin composer working on musical about feisty Jacobite, Colonel Anne Mackintosh
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. FI for OTD Dec 4 1963 Picture shows; Featured image for On This Day. n/a. Supplied by DCT/Roddie Reid Date; 28/11/2023
On This Day 1963: Aberdeen churchmen agreed to ask Scottish Secretary why he didn't…
The Pogues in 1988. There were unfortunately no photographs in our archive of their somewhat unruly performance at the Capitol in Aberdeen. Image: Fotex/Shutterstock
The night Shane MacGowan and The Pogues raised hell at a rowdy Aberdeen gig…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Winston Churchill in Aberdeen to receive freeman of the city and an honorary degree. Picture shows; Winston Churchill. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design/Roddie Reid Date; 27/04/1946
We look back at Winston Churchill's popularity in Aberdeen and Inverness
The primary schools' choirs performing at the Evening Express Carol Concert in 1987
Gallery: Festive photos of Evening Express Carol Concerts from the 70s to today

Conversation