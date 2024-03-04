Torry white powder mystery solved as substance confirmed as flour

It appears to be a case of mistaken identity after white powder in the streets of Torry was reported to police and the council as rat poison – but it turns out it was flour.

Aberdeen Council has said a white substance found on the streets of Torry is simply flour marking out the way for runners in the Aberdeen Hash House Harriers group.

Yesterday, The Press and Journal were alerted to the substance by worried residents and animal lovers believing it was rat poison laid out for rodents.

But Aberdeen Hash House Harriers have today confirmed that the substance is flour.

White substance is flour and not a cause for concern

The running group use flour to mark the way for enthusiasts and say that it is not a cause for concern.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council confirmed that the substance was flour and “as per normal” had been used as markers for runners.

She said that the flour had not been tested.

Rat poison is coloured and generally comes in blocks rather than a powder.

Fat Cat Pets initially raised concerns about the substance yesterday.

In a post today, it said: “Mike was told at least one batch had been identified by the council as containing rat poison. He shared this post as a warning just in case.”

Shop owner Mike went on to explain: “I was out with Ruby (a dog) and some friends yesterday afternoon near the Logie Park.

“We’d noticed the white powder but hadn’t thought anything of it. The dogs were playing when one of the local residents approached us.

“The person we spoke to had been in contact with the council about it and they told us that they had come out, tested it, and identified at least one of the batches of white powder as containing rat poison.

“This was around 10am, and they had since cleaned the first batch of powder. A second batch of powder had been placed at the same spot between 10am and 2pm.

“The person was cleaning this second batch of powder using something the council had given them to neutralise the effect of rat poison.

“This second batch was not tested. The person cleaned this as a precaution too.”

False alarm

A police spokeswoman said: “We did receive one report about this however, following inquiry there’s no criminality.

“Appears to be a false call with good intent.”