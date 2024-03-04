Torry white powder mystery solved as substance confirmed as flour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Torry white powder mystery solved as substance confirmed as flour

As many suspected, the flour was used to mark a running route.

By Louise Glen
Flour not poison on streets of Torry.
White powder was found in streets such as Glenbervie Road. Image: Google Maps.

It appears to be a case of mistaken identity after white powder in the streets of Torry was reported to police and the council as rat poison – but it turns out it was flour.

Aberdeen Council has said a white substance found on the streets of Torry is simply flour marking out the way for runners in the Aberdeen Hash House Harriers group.

Yesterday, The Press and Journal were alerted to the substance by worried residents and animal lovers believing it was rat poison laid out for rodents.

But Aberdeen Hash House Harriers have today confirmed that the substance is flour.

White substance is flour and not a cause for concern

The running group use flour to mark the way for enthusiasts and say that it is not a cause for concern.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council confirmed that the substance was flour and “as per normal” had been used as markers for runners.

She said that the flour had not been tested.

Rat poison is coloured and generally comes in blocks rather than a powder.

Fat Cat Pets initially raised concerns about the substance yesterday.

In a post today, it said: “Mike was told at least one batch had been identified by the council as containing rat poison. He shared this post as a warning just in case.”

Shop owner Mike went on to explain: “I was out with Ruby (a dog) and some friends yesterday afternoon near the Logie Park.

Flour on the streets of Torry.
A pile of white powder left in Bruce Gardens in Torry. Image: Anonymous.

“We’d noticed the white powder but hadn’t thought anything of it. The dogs were playing when one of the local residents approached us.

“The person we spoke to had been in contact with the council about it and they told us that they had come out, tested it, and identified at least one of the batches of white powder as containing rat poison.

“This was around 10am, and they had since cleaned the first batch of powder. A second batch of powder had been placed at the same spot between 10am and 2pm.

“The person was cleaning this second batch of powder using something the council had given them to neutralise the effect of rat poison.

“This second batch was not tested. The person cleaned this as a precaution too.”

False alarm

A police spokeswoman said: “We did receive one report about this however, following inquiry there’s no criminality.

“Appears to be a false call with good intent.”

