Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Warning to pet owners over white powder found throughout Torry

Local pet shop warned dog owners when walking their dogs on Glenbervie Road and around Logie Park.

By Ross Hempseed
White powder was found in streets such as Glenbervie Road. Image: Google Maps.
Dog walkers are being warned to be on the lookout after white powder was left around the Torry area of Aberdeen.

Posts of social media began popping up on Sunday afternoon, after white powder was found on several streets in the Torry area.

These included Glenbervie Road and Oscar Road as well as in and around Logie Park – a popular dog walking area.

A local pet shop posted to social media to alert pet owners to be careful.

The post read: “Rat poison is being left at all of the Glenbervie Road/Oscar Road entrances to Logie Park. The council have tested and confirmed that the white powder being left by the park entrance is rat poison.

White powder left on streets in Torry

“There have been at least two separate incidents of this today – it was replaced at the entrance opposite the White Cockade sometime before 2pm after being cleaned at 10am this morning.

“It was also found after 2pm at the other two entrances on the Glenbervie side of the park.

A pile of white powder left in Bruce Gardens in Torry. Image: Anonymous.

“Please be very careful and do not let your dogs or other pets near the white powder.

“Wash their paws thoroughly if you are worried they may have come in contact with it.

“If they show any health issues contact your vet immediately.

“If you find anything suspicious, please report it to the council’s emergency response team on 03000 200 292 and the police by phoning 101.

“If you have CCTV or other evidence, please immediately share this with the police and council.”

However, Torry is known as a popular area for running and as such groups mark their route using flour.

Many users commented on the post with pictures of the white powder and where it was found including on Victoria Road, Mansfield Road and Sinclair Road.

The ACC and police have been contacted for comment.

What was mysterious green substance found in stream near Hazlehead Park?

 

