Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Who comes up with these ‘bright’ ideas?’: Readers react to plan to light up Aberdeen city centre

The local authority's proposal to give Aberdeen a Spectra makeover all year round has sparked debate among Press and Journal readers.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Image show Aberdeen brighten up with Spectra lights. The spirit of Spectra could light up Aberdeen city centre throughout the year. Image Calum Stuart
The spirit of Spectra could light up Aberdeen city centre throughout the year. Image Calum Stuart

Readers have not held back their views on the new plans to light up Aberdeen city centre throughout the year.

It comes as Aberdeen City Council revealed its proposal to channel the popular Spectra lights festival all year round.

Stretching from the Castlegate area to Union Street, the ‘Aberdeen City Vision’ project aims to make the Granite City safer, attract tourism and help local businesses.

It would see the city centre brighten up with ulti-glow asphalt, illuminated trees and lit up cycling lanes.

But the glowing idea, although welcomed by some, has also sparked heavy criticism among many P&J readers.

Described by a few as “a positive addition” to the city centre, the dazzling project has also been labelled as a “waste of money”.

Year-round spectra could be “wonderful”

Stella Strachan said that to see the city centre brighten up throughout the year “would be wonderful,” while Craig Collie described it as an “interesting” idea.

Gregor McAbery argued that the plans sound like “a very positive addition to our city centre”.

Alison Crowder described it as “a great idea” while Bruce Morrison said the proposal “sounds good”.

Meanwhile, Julia Heys thinks “the city would really feel alive and vibrant”.

A “feature lighting strategy” could be used for Union Street and Belmont Street. Image: Buro Happold
A series of lights would illuminate the historic St Nicholas Kirk Colonnade. Image: Aberdeen Inspired.

Aberdeen lights a ‘waste of taxpayers’ money’

The council plans to light up the city centre have not been welcomed by a large number of readers.

Many of them, such as Annette Thomson, argue that the council “needs to stop wasting taxpayers’ money” on useless things.

Several readers simply stated that there is just no money to go ahead with the plans.

“Where is the money for this? I thought we had no money to the point that all public services are under threat?” Rachael Douglas posted.

Shirley Christie said: “Who comes up with these ‘bright’ ideas? It’s going to need more than a few fairy lights to attract people back to a ghost town.”

Meanwhile, Alan Sadler argued that “there are better things to spend money on.”

On a similar tone, Bob Rose said “the money that it would cost can be put to a much better use to make the streets cleaner, safer and more attractive.”

And Jackie Kerr argued the money could be used “to plan what they are going to do for the homeowners” of the Torry houses affected by RAAC instead.

Dazzling plans to bring year-round spirit of Spectra to Aberdeen city centre – with glowing bike lanes and fairy lights galore

 

