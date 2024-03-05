‘We all saw it coming’: Mains of Scotstown closes after former staff accuse boss of not paying

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We all saw it coming’: Mains of Scotstown closes after former staff accuse boss of not paying

The bar and restaurant was relaunched just a year ago.

By Ben Hendry
The Mains of Scotstown closure has been confirmed.
The Mains of Scotstown closure has been confirmed. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A scandal-hit Aberdeen pub has closed its doors weeks after former staff revealed they had been waiting months for their final pay packets.

The Mains of Scotstown Bar and attached Meraki restaurant reopened about a year ago, under the ownership of local businessman Eddie Wyllie.

Last month, several former employees told the Press and Journal they had been left waiting weeks or months for their final pay to arrive.

Mr Wyllie claimed he was being “bullied”, and accused staff of “breaching contracts” by quitting without giving notice.

The Mains of Scotstown closure has been announced. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson 

But Bryony Baxter, a former barmaid, successfully took the company to tribunal.

A judge decreed that the £1,500 had been ” “illegally withheld” and ordered it be repaid.

Bryony tells us she is yet to receive any money, almost a month on.

The pub was given a makeover about a year ago. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Mains of Scotstown closure confirmed

Now, pub owners Punch have confirmed that the venue has closed.

But they say the measure is intended to be “temporary”, while a new publican is sought.

A spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that The Mains of Scotstown pub has temporarily closed whilst we work hard to recruit a new publican.

“We understand that this fantastic pub is a huge part of the community in Aberdeen and want to reassure guests that our intention is to reopen as soon as possible.

“Our priority is ensuring that we recruit a new publican who will oversee the long-term success of the pub for many years to come.”

One of the former staff involved in the pay row told us: “We all saw it coming.”

Eddie Wyllie

Did you visit the latest incarnation of the Mains of Scotstown? Let us know in our comments section below

Appeal for new licensee after closure

The latest Mains of Scotstown operators have been approached for comment on the closure.

Anyone interested in taking on the pub should call Punch on 01283 501999.

You can read more about the pay row here:

Exclusive: Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown bar ‘forcing former staff into poverty’ by withholding wages

Conversation