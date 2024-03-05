‘We all saw it coming’: Mains of Scotstown closes after former staff accuse boss of not paying

A scandal-hit Aberdeen pub has closed its doors weeks after former staff revealed they had been waiting months for their final pay packets.

The Mains of Scotstown Bar and attached Meraki restaurant reopened about a year ago, under the ownership of local businessman Eddie Wyllie.

Last month, several former employees told the Press and Journal they had been left waiting weeks or months for their final pay to arrive.

Mr Wyllie claimed he was being “bullied”, and accused staff of “breaching contracts” by quitting without giving notice.

But Bryony Baxter, a former barmaid, successfully took the company to tribunal.

A judge decreed that the £1,500 had been ” “illegally withheld” and ordered it be repaid.

Bryony tells us she is yet to receive any money, almost a month on.

Mains of Scotstown closure confirmed

Now, pub owners Punch have confirmed that the venue has closed.

But they say the measure is intended to be “temporary”, while a new publican is sought.

A spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that The Mains of Scotstown pub has temporarily closed whilst we work hard to recruit a new publican.

“We understand that this fantastic pub is a huge part of the community in Aberdeen and want to reassure guests that our intention is to reopen as soon as possible.

“Our priority is ensuring that we recruit a new publican who will oversee the long-term success of the pub for many years to come.”

One of the former staff involved in the pay row told us: “We all saw it coming.”

Appeal for new licensee after closure

The latest Mains of Scotstown operators have been approached for comment on the closure.

Anyone interested in taking on the pub should call Punch on 01283 501999.

