Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New food truck planned at St Cyrus beach as popularity of beauty spot booms

It is hoped the new offering will capitalise on the growing number of day-trippers taking a stroll along the scenic sands.

By Denny Andonova
Old Fishing Station at St Cyrus beach.
There are plans to set up a new food truck at the Old Fishing Station to keep up with the influx of tourists flocking to St Cyrus beach. Image: Old Fishing Station/Facebook.

A new food truck could soon offer peckish day-trippers visiting St Cyrus beach a convenient pitstop for refreshments.

Owners of the Old Fishing Station, just a stone’s throw away from the village’s golden sand dunes, want to expand their hospitality business with a new catering facility.

Nicci and Philippe Bruyere have been running the popular bed and breakfast on the outskirts of St Cyrus for about a decade.

The bed and breakfast is nested at the heart of St Cyrus National Nature Reserve, just 900 feet away from the beach. Image: Old Fishing Station/Facebook.

The 18th century building was once used as a salmon fishing station until previous owner Simon Horne turned it into a “stunning” home in 2010.

And since then, the seven-bedroom property has been luring visitors from far and near with its superb location and views over the seaside.

Now, the Bruyeres want to expand their offering by setting up a food truck with snacks and beverages in their back garden.

Simon Horne decided to sell the property in 2014 after giving it a complete makeover. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.

What are the plans?

The couple is hoping to capitalise on the popularity of St Cyrus beach, and attract more visitors with freshly prepared snacks and drinks at a spot just along from the NatureScot base and recently expanded car park.

They say the proposed food truck will “fill a gap in the market”, and create up to three jobs.

Old Fishing Station, off St Cyrus beach.
The truck will be placed at the back garden of the Old Fishing Station. Image: Old Fishing Station/Facebook.

Planning papers say that local community groups have been pleading for more hospitality venues along the coastline for some time now.

One of the suggested options was opening a coffee shop at the visitor centre, but St Cyrus National Nature Reserve bosses weren’t in favour of the idea.

Designers add that the food truck will be open seven days a week.

This is how the food truck could look like if plans are approved. Image: Old Fishing Station/Facebook.

What will be served there?

The business will serve a small menu of pre-prepared food and drinks such as teas, coffees and juices.

Hot food will not be served to avoid ruining visitors’ experience with a strong or unpleasant smell.

All of the meals will be sourced from Aberdeenshire and Angus suppliers, with focus on providing a “sustainable, zero waste” catering facility.

St Cyrus beach.
St Cyrus beach in Aberdeenshire is a popular destination for people from across the country and beyond.

Documents add: “There is no intention to serve hot food or conduct any cooking.

“This will minimise the odour and noise impact of the facility, protecting the natural environment and the community’s enjoyment of their asset.”

You can read more about the plans here.

