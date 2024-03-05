New food truck planned at St Cyrus beach as popularity of beauty spot booms

A new food truck could soon offer peckish day-trippers visiting St Cyrus beach a convenient pitstop for refreshments.

Owners of the Old Fishing Station, just a stone’s throw away from the village’s golden sand dunes, want to expand their hospitality business with a new catering facility.

Nicci and Philippe Bruyere have been running the popular bed and breakfast on the outskirts of St Cyrus for about a decade.

The 18th century building was once used as a salmon fishing station until previous owner Simon Horne turned it into a “stunning” home in 2010.

And since then, the seven-bedroom property has been luring visitors from far and near with its superb location and views over the seaside.

Now, the Bruyeres want to expand their offering by setting up a food truck with snacks and beverages in their back garden.

What are the plans?

The couple is hoping to capitalise on the popularity of St Cyrus beach, and attract more visitors with freshly prepared snacks and drinks at a spot just along from the NatureScot base and recently expanded car park.

They say the proposed food truck will “fill a gap in the market”, and create up to three jobs.

Planning papers say that local community groups have been pleading for more hospitality venues along the coastline for some time now.

One of the suggested options was opening a coffee shop at the visitor centre, but St Cyrus National Nature Reserve bosses weren’t in favour of the idea.

Designers add that the food truck will be open seven days a week.

What will be served there?

The business will serve a small menu of pre-prepared food and drinks such as teas, coffees and juices.

Hot food will not be served to avoid ruining visitors’ experience with a strong or unpleasant smell.

All of the meals will be sourced from Aberdeenshire and Angus suppliers, with focus on providing a “sustainable, zero waste” catering facility.

Documents add: “There is no intention to serve hot food or conduct any cooking.

“This will minimise the odour and noise impact of the facility, protecting the natural environment and the community’s enjoyment of their asset.”

You can read more about the plans here.