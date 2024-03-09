“It’s a disgrace!” – Disappointment for Peterhead Scottish Week fans as RAF Red Arrows may not perform ‘highlight’ air show

Peterhead Red Arrow fans have been left sorely disappointed after news that the iconic jets may not feature at this year’s Scottish Week.

Hundreds turn out to Peterhead Lido every July to try to catch a glimpse of the famous pilots perform their airborne tricks at the festival.

However, those hoping to see the iconic Red Arrows this summer could be disappointed.

That’s after the RAF’s Aerobatic Team’s recently released schedule contained a glaring omission yesterday.

It revealed that the jets will not be taking part in the fishing town’s Scottish Week celebrations.

The Red Arrows will, however, be holding a flyover at Portsoy for their Scottish Traditional Boat Festival on July 22.

Red Arrows fans voice disappointment over news

Often touted as the ‘highlight’ of the festivities, locals took to social media to express their disappointment over the news.

Billy Jack said: “What a disgrace… they were one of the only reasons that took me back to the dying toon.”

Gordon Shand said: “The only decent thing about Scottish week is finished!”

Heather Gow also said: “That’s a shame. It’s the highlight of our Scottish week.”

Steven Fraser added: “Oh well… it’s off to Portsoy for us then.”

Thousands to turn out for annual Peterhead festival

The news will come as a blow to fans who look forward to the colourful air shows every year.

The show is an opportunity for the Lido to transform – with food vans, amusements and families taking over the Buchan town.

However, despite the snub, thousands are set to descend for the wide range of other events put on for Scottish Week.

The RAF and Peterhead’s Scottish Week organisers have both been contacted for additional comment but the Press and Journal has not yet received a response.