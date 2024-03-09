Police descend on incident outside Union Street restaurant

Multiple police vans descended onto an incident on Broad Street this afternoon.

There were as many as four police vans stationed outside Union Street’s Miller & Carter restaurant with several officers spotted in the area at around 3.30pm.

However, despite the heavy police presence, the nature of the incident still remains unknown.

Although an eye witness recalls seeing a man who looked injured.

Police Scotland has been contacted for further information but the Press and Journal has not yet received a response.

More as we get it.