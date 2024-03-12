Ellon mum-of-five wins top midwife award after delivering first grandchild

A midwife mum-of-five from Ellon has won a top award after delivering her first grandchild.

Natalie Latham, who works at Peterhead Community Maternity Unit, helped bring her first grandchild into the world last month.

Natalie, who has five children aged 25, 23, 20, 11 and seven, was at daughter Sasha’s side as she delivered baby Scarlet in the Sunrise Suite’s pool.

Now she has been recognised for her efforts with a DAISY Award.

She received eight nominations – the highest number for a single staff member since the NHS Grampian initiative to recognise “exceptional nurses and midwives” was launched.

Originally from Leicester, Natalie’s family moved first to Elgin and then Ellon when she was 10 for a new job in the RAF.

She trained in accounting and retrained as a midwife after having her first three children, qualifying in 2009 – and says she feels “lucky” to be able to support other mums in the community.

Natalie couldn’t imagine doing anything else for a job, sharing that the best thing about her job is “the relationships” she builds with women.

She explained that every day is different and work involves everything from antenatal clinics and antenatal classes to labour and birth or postnatal home visits.

“I have a caseload of women that I see from the day they book with a midwife right through to around day 10 postnatally.

“Between being a mum, now a granny and a midwife, I don’t have that much time to myself but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

‘I genuinely appreciate each and every one’

“I really enjoy that at Peterhead Community Maternity Unit we do a little of everything.”

Natalie added: “I just felt so grateful that women had taken the time to write in and nominate me [for a DAISY Award], especially given most have maybe not long had a baby.

“It’s just so special and I genuinely appreciate each and every one.”

