Ellon mum-of-five wins top midwife award after delivering first grandchild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ellon mum-of-five wins top midwife award after delivering first grandchild

Natalie Latham has been recognised for her efforts through the DAISY Award. 

By Shanay Taylor
Midwife Natalie with her daughter Sasha and grandchild Scarlet. Image: NHS Grampian.
Midwife Natalie with her daughter Sasha and grandchild Scarlet. Image: NHS Grampian.

A midwife mum-of-five from Ellon has won a top award after delivering her first grandchild.

Natalie Latham, who works at Peterhead Community Maternity Unit, helped bring her first grandchild into the world last month.

Natalie, who has five children aged 25, 23, 20, 11 and seven, was at daughter Sasha’s side as she delivered baby Scarlet in the Sunrise Suite’s pool.

Scarlet was born at Peterhead Maternity Unity. Image: NHS Grampian.

Now she has been recognised for her efforts with a DAISY Award.

She received eight nominations – the highest number for a single staff member since the NHS Grampian initiative to recognise “exceptional nurses and midwives” was launched.

Originally from Leicester, Natalie’s family moved first to Elgin and then Ellon when she was 10 for a new job in the RAF.

She trained in accounting and retrained as a midwife after having her first three children, qualifying in 2009 – and says she feels “lucky” to be able to support other mums in the community.

Peterhead Community Hospital is continuing to try and bring a legionella bacteria under control after outbreak.
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Natalie couldn’t imagine doing anything else for a job, sharing that the best thing about her job is “the relationships” she builds with women.

She explained that every day is different and work involves everything from antenatal clinics and antenatal classes to labour and birth or postnatal home visits.

“I have a caseload of women that I see from the day they book with a midwife right through to around day 10 postnatally.

“Between being a mum, now a granny and a midwife, I don’t have that much time to myself but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

‘I genuinely appreciate each and every one’

“I really enjoy that at Peterhead Community Maternity Unit we do a little of everything.”

Natalie added: “I just felt so grateful that women had taken the time to write in and nominate me [for a DAISY Award], especially given most have maybe not long had a baby.

“It’s just so special and I genuinely appreciate each and every one.”

Find out more about Peterhead Community Maternity Unit on their Facebook page.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Construction has begun in the interior of the new Popeye's on Union Street.
From New Orleans to Aberdeen... Work begins to open Union Street Popeye's
Laings director Claire McKay, second from the right, with TV star Stephen Mulhern, left, and other members of Laings' award-winning team.
Inverurie firm Laings scoops kitchen retailer of the year title
Gordon Rhind's jackets and a pair of shoes are covered in mould. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'I'm living in a wreck': Aberdeen man sleeping in living room amid mould misery…
Tony Vogt, pictured in 2016, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
'This is murder territory': Peterhead prisoner threatened to kill ex in chilling phonecalls from…
Westpark School.
Aberdeen primary school and nursery earmarked for closure rated 'weak' in several areas
Waves lash against Aberdeen seafront as spectators look on.
Flooding and disruption expected as alerts issued for north communities
Plans for a new Morrisons superstore in Banff have been refused. Image: Morrisons/DC Thomson
Banff Morrisons plan REFUSED because it is in the 'wrong place'
Karen Adam with Jackie Dunbar MSP and Ash Scotland’s Chief Executive, Sheila Duffy. Image: Ash Scotland
'I used to smoke 20 cigarettes a day - my mum's death at 49…
Orange Order walk.
Stonehaven Orange walk: Final decision to be made on Friday as court to hear…
Members of the Orange Order (David Walters and James McLean) announced they will appeal the decision. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
Stonehaven RNLI refuse donation from sectarian flute band set to lead Orange walk