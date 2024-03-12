Job fears for Wickes staff as Inverness store faces closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Job fears for Wickes staff as Inverness store faces closure

The hardware brand's lease at Henderson Road is due to run out soon.

By Graham Fleming
Staff are currently in a consultation period over the closure. Image: Google Maps.
Employees at Wickes in Inverness have been left fearing for their jobs as moves are made to close the store.

The hardware brand said it is considering the “potential closure” of the Henderson Road site, with the lease due to run out soon.

A ‘to let’ sign is also currently being displayed on the outside wall of the building, with all sales enquiries to be directed to Savills estate agent.

Jobs are in doubt after the shock news. Image: Shutterstock.

Wickes confirmed today that it is currently consulting with colleagues – a period which they acknowledge is “difficult”.

It is currently unknown how many staff are affected.

A Wickes spokesperson said: “Wickes is currently consulting with colleagues who work at the Inverness store to talk about the potential closure of the store, as it comes to the end of its lease.

“We understand that this may be a difficult time and are supporting colleagues during this consultation period, including the option to explore opportunities for redeployment in new roles wherever possible.”

Redeployment may prove difficult for Inverness Wickes staff

The news comes as work goes ahead to construct a new £10 million store in Aberdeen.

Planning permission was granted and work began in September 2023 to open at a three-acre site at Westhill’s Kingshill Park.

A 20-year lease has been agreed with Wickes, with work estimated to take six months to complete.

The new Aberdeen site is almost 100 miles away and a two-and-a-half hour journey by car.

The second-nearest locations to the Highland Wickes is currently Perth.

Other locations include Dundee and Stirling, but don’t provide a better commute at 138 miles and 145 miles away respectively.

