Two people taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash at Dunecht

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash near Dunecht this afternoon.

The collision happened on the B977 Dunecht to Lyne of Skene road at just after 3pm.

Police and ambulance were in attendance with two people being taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for around two hours to allow for vehicle recovery.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3.15pm on Tuesday, March 12, we were called to a report of a two vehicle crash on the B977 near Dunecht.

“Emergency services attended and two people were taken to hospital.

“The road was closed to allow for recovery and reopened around 5.20pm. Inquiries are ongoing.”