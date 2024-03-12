Pedestrian taken to hospital after colliding with bus on Union Street

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after colliding with a bus on Union Street in Aberdeen this evening.

The incident involved a Stagecoach bus and a pedestrian and took place at around 6pm on Tuesday.

Police were in attendance along with two ambulances.

It is understood the Stagecoach bus, which has a smashed windscreen, was turning onto Market Street from Union Street.

Police confirmed a pedestrian who was injured in the incident was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

All passengers have been removed from the vehicle.

Market Street is currently blocked by five buses which are unable to move due to the ongoing incident.

Traffic is also building up on Union Street.

Officers are setting up road closure signs, while the area where the incident happened is being cordoned off and are asking motorists to avoid the area.