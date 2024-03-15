Man, 21, arrested over human trafficking in Aberdeen

A 21-year-old man has been arrested over human trafficking offences in Aberdeen.

Police descended on Kings Crescent as part of a day of action aimed at tackling human trafficking.

The man lives in the Bournemouth area and the warrant was executed alongside the Dorset Constabulary.

Three people – a 16-year-old man, a 36-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, were also arrested following a drugs raid at Regent Court on March 6.

Crack cocaine with a street value of over £1,600 and a “quantity of cash” was recovered.

The warrants were executed as part of County Lines intensification week, a nationwide battle against County Lines drug operations.

14 men and two women were arrested for a variety of offences between Monday March 4 and Sunday March 10.

In total, around £25,000 worth of cocaine and crack cocaine, £35,000 worth of heroin as well as cannabis and amphetamine were recovered – as was over £4,200 in cash.

Taser, machetes and knives found in County Lines raids

Weapons including a Taser, an imitation pistol, two machetes and eight knives were also found, as well as 57 mobile phones.

The operation safeguarded 22 vulnerable people.

Chief Superintendent Dave Ferry, Police Scotland’s head of organised crime, said:

“Organised criminals don’t care about the people in our communities, they only care about power and money.

“They exploit vulnerable people, they groom and threaten them to become involved in their activities.

“This is simply not welcome or tolerated in Scotland.”