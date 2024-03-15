Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster lays out post-split ambitions ahead of Spartans clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster lays out post-split ambitions ahead of Spartans clash

The Dons,who sit in seventh with 25 points, host ninth-placed Spartans at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday in their first match of the league breakaway.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster watches his side during a SWPL fixture.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster has revealed his ambitions for his side ahead of their first post-split SWPL fixture.

The Dons, who sit in seventh with 25 points, host ninth-placed Spartans at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday in their first match since the split.

Lancaster’s side sit six points clear of Motherwell in seventh and 12 clear of their weekend opponents, who they have beaten twice already in the league this term.

And the Aberdeen boss has been urging his side to harness a different kind of motivation ahead of the run-in to the end of the season.

Lancaster said: “Our aim now is just to pick up as many points as we can in each game and it won’t be easy because before the split you were in a position where you can always try to improve on where you are in the table.

“But, with us sitting seventh I have spoken to the players about this and have asked them what is their motivation now.

“Everybody else will have the motivation to come and try catch Aberdeen, but we have to look at what our motivations are.

“The players need to find ways to motivate themselves to make sure we can stay in this position in the league and we will keep preparing for each game as well as we can.”

Aberdeen Women want to secure seventh in SWPL

The gauntlet he has thrown down to the players, Lancaster says, is a mix of team-based goals and individual targets.

He added: “We have been in seventh for a long time and I don’t really remember us being in any other position. It is a position we’d now like to stay in after the split.

“Another motivating factor is to win our home games and pick up as many points as we can here.

“For the players, another thing has been personal targets and goals. Whether it be clean sheets or somebody like Bayley (Hutchison) trying to finish as high up the scoring chart as she can.”

Lancaster also revealed steps have been taken to prepare for next season, with conversations being had with those who are out of contract at the end of this campaign.

Bayley Hutchison has scored 16 goals in the SWPL for Aberdeen Women this season. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Those players include the quintet – Eilidh Shore, Eva Thomson, Bayley Hutchison, Jess Broadrick, and Francesca Ogilvie – who were the first-ever female players to be offered paid contracts at the club back in 2022.

The Dons boss said: “We are trying to get those players pinned down for next season and we’re going through the process just now.

“We have had conversations with the players and they have been positive, which is great. It is just about trying to get those done now and over the line.”

