Captains revealed as Masters Football heading to Aberdeen this year

Russell Anderson is set to lead the Dons once again in a Masters Football event taking place at the P&J Live.

The tournament will see the Dons go head to head with rivals Rangers and Celtic later this year.

Anderson, who led the Dons to League Cup glory more than a decade ago, will be Aberdeen’s captain during the Scottish Masters Football match.

Speaking of the upcoming game, he said: “I’m delighted to captain the home team as Scottish Masters Football makes its debut in Aberdeen.

“Its set to be an exciting event and I’m looking forward to having the home support behind us all the way.”

Russell Anderson to captain Dons in Masters Football match

The game will see legends from Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee United and Ranger compete in an action-packed six-a-side competition.

It is set to take place at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Thursday, November 14, for the first time.

Scottish Masters Football was formed in 2000 and became a fixture on our screens where ex-footballers could regroup, pull on their team colours and embark on a legends’ competitive kick-about.

Over the past 11 years, 15 arenas have hosted the match with 1,500 ex-professional footballers playing in The Masters series since inception.

Formed from squads of eight for each game and with six players on the pitch at one time, the event will feature a round robin format, with each match lasting 16 minutes across two halves. The two squads with the highest points will then face off and play a grand final match.

The full squads of all four Scottish Masters teams will be announced in due course, but fans will be excited to learn who each team will be captained by.

Who are the team captains?

The Aberdeen team will be captained by Russell Anderson, Dundee United by Willo Flood, Celtic by Stiliyan Petrov and Rangers by Barry Ferguson.

Barry Ferguson is “delighted” to be captaining Rangers as he said: “I am delighted to be captaining Rangers in the upcoming tournament.

“It’s a competition we all love to play in and look forward to the challenge.”

While, Stiliyan Petrov, Celtic captain added: “It’s always an honour and great pleasure to be able to represent Celtic at the Masters tournament.

“Can’t wait to play with my former teammates again and entertain the fans one more time.”

Speaking on how “thrilled” they are to be hosting the match, Rob Wicks, Managing Director of P&J Live said: “We are thrilled to be hosting this iconic tournament in Aberdeen.”

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, March 29. Ticketmaster presale starts on Thursday, March 28 and Three mobile customers can access presale tickets on Tuesday, March 26.

Further information can be found on the P&J Live website.