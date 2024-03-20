Captains revealed as Masters Football heading to Aberdeen this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Captains revealed as Masters Football heading to Aberdeen this year

Russell Anderson is set to lead the Dons once again and take on rivals Celtic, Rangers and Dundee United.

By Shanay Taylor
Russell Anderson and Barry Ferguson will be locking horns again in Masters Football. Image SNS
Russell Anderson and Barry Ferguson will be locking horns again in Masters Football. Image SNS

Russell Anderson is set to lead the Dons once again in a Masters Football event taking place at the P&J Live.

The tournament will see the Dons go head to head with rivals Rangers and Celtic later this year.

Anderson, who led the Dons to League Cup glory more than a decade ago, will be Aberdeen’s captain during the Scottish Masters Football match.

Speaking of the upcoming game, he said: “I’m delighted to captain the home team as Scottish Masters Football makes its debut in Aberdeen.

“Its set to be an exciting event and I’m looking forward to having the home support behind us all the way.”

Russell Anderson to captain Dons in Masters Football match

The game will see legends from Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee United and Ranger compete in an action-packed six-a-side competition.

It is set to take place at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Thursday, November 14, for the first time.

Scottish Masters Football was formed in 2000 and became a fixture on our screens where ex-footballers could regroup, pull on their team colours and embark on a legends’ competitive kick-about.

Masters Football coming to Aberdeen. Image: P&J Live.

Over the past 11 years, 15 arenas have hosted the match with 1,500 ex-professional footballers playing in The Masters series since inception.

Formed from squads of eight for each game and with six players on the pitch at one time, the event will feature a round robin format, with each match lasting 16 minutes across two halves. The two squads with the highest points will then face off and play a grand final match.

The full squads of all four Scottish Masters teams will be announced in due course, but fans will be excited to learn who each team will be captained by.

Who are the team captains?

The Aberdeen team will be captained by Russell Anderson, Dundee United by Willo Flood, Celtic by Stiliyan Petrov and Rangers by Barry Ferguson.

Barry Ferguson is “delighted” to be captaining Rangers as he said: “I am delighted to be captaining Rangers in the upcoming tournament.

“It’s a competition we all love to play in and look forward to the challenge.”

While, Stiliyan Petrov, Celtic captain added: “It’s always an honour and great pleasure to be able to represent Celtic at the Masters tournament.

“Can’t wait to play with my former teammates again and entertain the fans one more time.”

Russell Anderson will captain the Dons. Image: P&J Live.

Speaking on how “thrilled” they are to be hosting the match, Rob Wicks, Managing Director of P&J Live said: “We are thrilled to be hosting this iconic tournament in Aberdeen.”

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, March 29. Ticketmaster presale starts on Thursday, March 28 and Three mobile customers can access presale tickets on Tuesday, March 26.

Further information can be found on the P&J Live website.

