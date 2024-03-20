Here are some alternative Aberdeen bakeries after Greggs IT glitch sends some customers elsewhere

Pastry lovers and coffee connoisseurs across Aberdeen have been left hungry for more as Greggs experiences technical difficulties.

On Wednesday morning, Aberdeen residents woke up to a nightmare scenario, with every one of their six stores in the city unable to take cash or card payments.

The bakery giant said it was “experiencing issues” with taking payments in store, however customers are still able to order off the app and purchase deliveries.

As customers turn away Greggs for their morning coffee, mandatory breakfast roll or classic sausage roll, here are some alternative bakeries within Aberdeen.