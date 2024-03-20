Here are some alternative Aberdeen bakeries after Greggs IT glitch sends some customers elsewhere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Here are some alternative Aberdeen bakeries after Greggs IT glitch sends some customers elsewhere

The Granite City has several independent bakeries you can visit.

By Ross Hempseed
Bandit Bakery is a popular artisan bakery in Aberdeen and an alternative to Greggs. Image: DC Thomson.
Bandit Bakery is a popular artisan bakery in Aberdeen and an alternative to Greggs. Image: DC Thomson.

Pastry lovers and coffee connoisseurs across Aberdeen have been left hungry for more as Greggs experiences technical difficulties.

On Wednesday morning, Aberdeen residents woke up to a nightmare scenario, with every one of their six stores in the city unable to take cash or card payments.

The bakery giant said it was “experiencing issues” with taking payments in store, however customers are still able to order off the app and purchase deliveries.

Greggs in Aberdeen with a notice in the window
Greggs has alerted customers to the situation. Image: DC Thomson.

As customers turn away Greggs for their morning coffee, mandatory breakfast roll or classic sausage roll, here are some alternative bakeries within Aberdeen.

Greggs chaos as cash registers fail across the north and north-east

