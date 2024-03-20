Here are some alternative Aberdeen bakeries after Greggs IT glitch sends some customers elsewhere

Pastry lovers and coffee connoisseurs across Aberdeen have been left hungry for more as Greggs experiences technical difficulties.
On Wednesday morning, Aberdeen residents woke up to a nightmare scenario, with every one of their six stores in the city unable to take cash or card payments.
The bakery giant said it was “experiencing issues” with taking payments in store, however customers are still able to order off the app and purchase deliveries.
As customers turn away Greggs for their morning coffee, mandatory breakfast roll or classic sausage roll, here are some alternative bakeries within Aberdeen.
- The Good Food Shop, Bon Accord Centre
- Thain’s Bakery, George Street
- Bandit Bakery, Rose Street
- Ross Bakery, Chapel Street
- The Bread Guys Bakery, Thistle Street, Glenbervie Road, Great Northern Road, Hazlehead Crescent
- The Bread Maker, Rosemount Viaduct
- J G Ross Bakers, St Swithin Street, Victoria Road, Rousay Drive, King Street
- Greenfern Bakery, Greenfern Road
- Fat Batch, Elmbank Terrace
- Byron Bakery, Byron Square
- Vegan Bay Bakery, Castle Street
Greggs chaos as cash registers fail across the north and north-east
Conversation