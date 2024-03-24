How to see Northern Lights: Aurora to illuminate skies above north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

How to see Northern Lights: Aurora to illuminate skies above north and north-east

Map shows where lights will be most visible when darkness falls this evening.

By Michelle Henderson
The Northern Lights could be visible when darkness falls.
The Northern Lights could be visible when darkness falls.

Have you always dreamed of seeing the Northern Lights?

Well, tonight could be your lucky day.

Forecasters are predicting the Aurora Borealis will be visible from mainland Britain today.

The Met Office predicts between 7pm and 3am, people across the north and north-east will be able to catch a glimpse of the dazzling lights.

The natural phenomenon will be most visible when darkness falls, with around 9pm proving to be the best time.

Map showing when and where the Northern Lights will be most visible this evening.
The Northern Lights will be most visible from 9pm this evening. Image: The Met Office.

Forecasters say the experience will be possible as fast solar winds meet the arrival of a Coronal Mass Ejection from the sun.

The Met Office has released a map indicating when and where the lights will be most visible this evening.

Aurora is the name given to the light emitted when particles emitted by the sun react with the Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere.

The lights come in all different shapes and colours, transforming the night sky.

Northern Lights across the north east
Aurora Borealis will light up the sky across Scotland tonight. Image: Joanna Barnes.

Adverse weather could follow Northern Lights show

Today’s announcement comes just hours after forecasters issued a yellow weather warning for snow and rain.

The Met Office has issued the alert between midnight and 12pm on Tuesday, March 26.

The weather agency has advised that rain and snow can cause disruption, mainly to travel, with snow focused over high ground.

Aberdeen and the whole of Aberdeenshire will be affected by the upcoming yellow alert.

Meanwhile, the warning also covers Moray and a large area of the Highlands, including Inverness.

Region braced for snow as yellow weather warning issued

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Thousands flocked to the P&J Live for the event. mage: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: Best moments and costumes as Aberdeen Comic Con comes to an end
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a sex toy pervert and a Highland holiday that ended…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Cryptoscammer Benjamin Riley Picture shows; Cryptoscammer Benjamin Riley. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Revealed: How online crypto criminal was unmasked in landmark police probe
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Airbnb row Picture shows; Ocean Apartments. aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 22/03/2024
Aberdeen AirBnB flat shut down over claims of 'underage booze parties'
The alleged assault took part at Grange Gardens. Picture shows said park.
‘My son is shaken’: Police investigate ‘vicious attack’ on 12-year-old in Peterhead
The yellow warning may cause travel disruption in the north and north-east. Met Office.
Region braced for snow as yellow weather warning issued
Mannofield choir celebrate 60 years. Image: Lesley Findlay.
Mannofield choir celebrate 60 years of singing
Peterhead funding
Lido revamp, food market or Muckle Kirk makeover? We find out how people of…
Sarah Craig appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Mum given unpaid work for trying to throttle son's girlfriend
Thousands of fans have attended the Comic Con event at the P&J Live arena. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gallery: Thousands turn out for Aberdeen's Comic Con

Conversation