How to see Northern Lights: Aurora to illuminate skies above north and north-east

Have you always dreamed of seeing the Northern Lights?

Well, tonight could be your lucky day.

Forecasters are predicting the Aurora Borealis will be visible from mainland Britain today.

The Met Office predicts between 7pm and 3am, people across the north and north-east will be able to catch a glimpse of the dazzling lights.

The natural phenomenon will be most visible when darkness falls, with around 9pm proving to be the best time.

Forecasters say the experience will be possible as fast solar winds meet the arrival of a Coronal Mass Ejection from the sun.

The Met Office has released a map indicating when and where the lights will be most visible this evening.

Aurora is the name given to the light emitted when particles emitted by the sun react with the Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere.

The lights come in all different shapes and colours, transforming the night sky.

Adverse weather could follow Northern Lights show

Today’s announcement comes just hours after forecasters issued a yellow weather warning for snow and rain.

The Met Office has issued the alert between midnight and 12pm on Tuesday, March 26.

The weather agency has advised that rain and snow can cause disruption, mainly to travel, with snow focused over high ground.

Aberdeen and the whole of Aberdeenshire will be affected by the upcoming yellow alert.

Meanwhile, the warning also covers Moray and a large area of the Highlands, including Inverness.