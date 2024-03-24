Abuse from masked Westhill youths forces restaurant owner to take a stand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abuse from masked Westhill youths forces restaurant owner to take a stand

Duncano's boss Lynne Duncan told The Press and Journal that staff were forced to lock themselves and paying customers inside the venue.

By Michelle Henderson
Lynne Duncan, owner of Duncano's restaurant in Westhill spoke of how her business was targeted by around 30 masked youths. Image: Lynne Duncan.
An Aberdeen restaurant owner has spoken of how they were forced to lock themselves inside after being subject to abuse.

Staff at Duncano’s Bar Bistro in Westhill were left feeling ‘intimidated’ after being targeted by a group of around 30 youths.

Owner Lynne Duncan said individuals dressed in black, clothing and masks targeted her business at Westhill Shopping Centre on Friday, hurling abuse at staff and customers.

The group were seen climbing on the roof of the building and entering the north-east restaurant on several occasions throughout the day.

After confronting the group, staff reported the matter to police, before being forced to lock their doors as customers dined inside.

The Westhill retail park. Image DCT Thomson/ Heather Fowlie.

‘I had to lock the doors of the restaurant with customers inside’

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Ms Duncan said she had never experienced anything like his before.

She said: “It was quite shocking, just the sheer volume of kids.

“They were here all day and all night trying to intimidate us and coming into the restaurant, swearing. It was just awful. I had to lock the doors of the restaurant with customers inside.

“They were all dressed in black with hoods up and masks on and everything. It was ridiculous.

“I have not had anything like this before. I have seen them scattered about the shopping centre on many occasions. I wouldn’t have confronted them normally as I didn’t want to antagonise them but it was just too much so I decided to confront them. They were just out of control, so I had to phone the police.

“The police did arrive last night, and they are dealing with it. They spoke to a few of the kids.”

The restaurant owner has since shared details of the ordeal on social media in a bid to raise awareness.

Restaurant owner shares ordeal on social media

In a post published on the restaurant’s Facebook page, she explained how she called police four times as the group hurled abuse at staff.

She wrote: “So disappointed this evening that Duncano’s, a local business, has been subject to harassment and abuse from a gang of 30 kids – aged 14 to 16 – who are on our roof, surrounding the restaurant and even entering it to shout abuse.

The restaurant had to be locked while a customer ate inside. Image DC Thomson.

“Police have been called four times, yet they are still here while me and my staff are locked inside.

“This behaviour can’t be allowed to continue in our community.”

It is understood that police are stepping up patrols in the area in light of the incident.

The Westhill restaurant owner added: “I made it public because I want my staff and business to be protected and parents need to know if their kids are out doing things like this.

“It was quite shocking behaviour. No one wants to see that in the local community.”

Police confirmed no damage was caused to the property, however, advice was given to two people close to the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “On the evening of Friday, March 22, we received two reports of a group of youths causing a disturbance at business premises on Old Skene Road, Aberdeen.

“Officers attended, and advice was given to two people traced nearby. There was no damage to the premises.”

Conversation