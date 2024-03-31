GALLERY: Families gather for Easter fun in the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Families gather for Easter fun in the north-east

Children of all ages embarked on a scavenger hunt to celebrate Easter weekend.

Soaking up the sunshine in Aberdeen this Easter Sunday! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Soaking up the sunshine in Aberdeen this Easter Sunday! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Shanay Taylor & Katherine Ferries

As the Easter bunny hopped to a castle near you, families across the north-east stepped out for a fun-filled scavenger hunt.

Children of all ages joined in on the Easter festivities at Crathes and Fraser castles today.

The unique trail around each of the castle grounds involved kids collecting clues to try and solve the puzzle to earn a chocolate-y reward!

Families took advantage of the first weekend of the school holidays, enjoying the day’s festivities, embracing the warmth of spring as the sun graces Aberdeen with its golden rays.

This year, National Trust for Scotland has partnered with Moo Free to enhance their Easter Egg Trails, ensuring accessibility for all children. By collaborating with Moo Free, renowned for their gluten-free, soya-free, lactose-free, and dairy-free chocolate eggs, the castle ensures that every child can indulge in the same delicious treat upon completing the trails.

Our photographer, Darrell Beans was there to snap all of the best images from throughout the day.

Sunshine, smiles, and the Easter Egg Trail at Castle Fraser! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Big shoutout to Carolyn and Gillian, the amazing staff members at Castle Fraser making today’s Easter Egg Trail extra special! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Two young adventurers and their mum rocking bunny ears at Castle Fraser’s Easter Egg Trail! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A beautiful family moment captured as they sit together, with the little one proudly holding his Easter egg. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Martin, Sienna, 3.5 and Cortina Jones on the Easter Trail adventure. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
This year, National Trust for Scotland has partnered with Moo Free. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Beaming with happiness: A lovely family spotted on the Easter trail, soaking up the sunshine and making cherished memories together! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Castle Fraser shines majestically under the bright Aberdeen sun, a breathtaking sight to behold! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A delightful family, accompanied by their furry friend, enjoying a sunny day out at Castle Fraser! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Two adventurous girls seek Easter treasures amidst the trees at Castle Fraser’s Easter Egg Hunt! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Soaking up the sunshine at Castle Fraser. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Excitement fills the air as two young adventurers uncover an Easter clue amidst the grounds of Castle Fraser! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Young kid holds his Easter chocolate close. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Easter Bunny sightings in Aberdeen’s sunshine. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Kids having an egg-cellent time at Crathes Castle’s Easter trail! With the sun shining down, they’re on a quest for fun, excitement, and chocolate treats! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Bradley and Gabi, 3 with dog Sanka. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Young boys basking in the sunshine, savoring their well-earned Easter eggs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Egg-citing Easter Egg hunt at Crathes Castle, open to all visitors! The festivities extend into Monday, April 1st, offering fun for everyone at no cost. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Hunting for Easter eggs and spreading smiles! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
On the Crathes Castle Easter Egg trail. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Two Kids Make Easter Memories Amidst Laughter, Egg Hunts, and Sunshine! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Families flock for the egg hunt amidst glorious sunshine. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marlene, Cameron, Leona and Sarah Milne enjoying the Crathes Easter Egg Hunt. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A perfect family day out at Crathes Castle! Sunshine, smiles, and Easter egg hunts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
On the Easter Egg Trail there are some impressive carved wooden sculptures of woodland animals to appreciate along the way. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pure joy captured as a very happy kid discovers one of the Easter clues! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Hunting for clues on the Easter Egg trail. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A young one hopping around in style with bunny ears and pink welly boots! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Double the Easter cuteness with two girls rocking bunny bucket hats! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Easter Bunny has left clues to follow, and children can collect them, solve the puzzle and claim a chocolaty reward. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Family fun and Easter memories in the making! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Double the fun with two girls and their furry friend, celebrating Easter with wagging tails and sunny smiles! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Following a trail around the stunning house ground and terrace garden, families were treated to a trail like no other. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Having a Hippity, hoppity day. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Easter smiles are brighter when shared with those we love the most! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Easter vibes with bunny ears and big smiles! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Hoppy Easter from these adorable bunnies! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
High fives from the Easter Bunny! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
This family are having an eggcellent Easter! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Easter smiles shine even brighter under the radiant beams of the sun! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Dad giving piggyback rides under the sunny Easter sky. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Smile for the camera! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Soaking up the sunshine in Aberdeen this Easter Sunday! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A picture-perfect day filled with sunshine and spring blooms. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

 

