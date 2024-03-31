GALLERY: Families gather for Easter fun in the north-east

As the Easter bunny hopped to a castle near you, families across the north-east stepped out for a fun-filled scavenger hunt.

Children of all ages joined in on the Easter festivities at Crathes and Fraser castles today.

The unique trail around each of the castle grounds involved kids collecting clues to try and solve the puzzle to earn a chocolate-y reward!

Families took advantage of the first weekend of the school holidays, enjoying the day’s festivities, embracing the warmth of spring as the sun graces Aberdeen with its golden rays.

This year, National Trust for Scotland has partnered with Moo Free to enhance their Easter Egg Trails, ensuring accessibility for all children. By collaborating with Moo Free, renowned for their gluten-free, soya-free, lactose-free, and dairy-free chocolate eggs, the castle ensures that every child can indulge in the same delicious treat upon completing the trails.

Our photographer, Darrell Beans was there to snap all of the best images from throughout the day.