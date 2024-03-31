Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster slams ‘terrible’ display after 3-0 defeat at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster slams ‘terrible’ display after 3-0 defeat at Motherwell

Motherwell went 1-0 up after only five minutes at K-Park through Morgan Cross, before Laura Berry netted a brace, with goals in the 28th and 67th minute.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster on the touchline during a SWPL match.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster believes his side were “terrible” as they fell to a 3-0 defeat to Motherwell in the SWPL.

Motherwell went 1-0 up after only five minutes at K-Park through Morgan Cross, before Laura Berry netted a brace with goals in the 28th and 67th minutes.

The defeat leaves Aberdeen seventh in the SWPL with 28 points – but Motherwell are now only three points behind in eighth.

Lancaster said: “We made it so much easier for them. We were terrible and so far off it.

“We just looked leggy from the start and there is no excuse. There is no reason why we should be like that because we didn’t have a game last weekend, so I don’t understand why we were second to everything.

“We showed no interest in wanting to play and were just panicky on the ball. It was a really poor performance.

“The second goal comes from us not working hard enough to track players back. We’re jogging – not running – so I really can’t argue with the result.

“We didn’t create anywhere near enough. Their goalkeeper probably has frostbite in the second half because she has had nothing to do.

“It is a really poor performance. We have to learn from it, move on now – and do that quickly.”

Motherwell take early lead against Aberdeen Women

Motherwell has started the brighter of the two sides with two early chances, but the best opportunity inside the opening 10 minutes fell to Aberdeen with Bayley Hutchison hitting the crossbar with a strike from inside the box.

But it was soon 1-0 to the hosts when Cross was played through by Louisa Boyes and she slotted the ball into the bottom corner under Dons goalkeeper Jeni Currie.

Motherwell went close to doubling their lead with Aberdeen’s Francesca Ogilvie hooking an effort off the line, before Katie Rice flashed a strike just wide of the post.

The woodwork denied Hutchison again after the Dons forward hit a powerful low shot from the edge of the Motherwell box after latching on to a long ball forward from Ogilvie.

However, Rangers loanee Berry made it 2-0 when she fired home from a couple yards out after Cross did well to work the ball into the box.

With Aberdeen 2-0 down, Lancaster made his first substitutions just before the break as Phoebe Murray and Eva Thomson came on for Lois Edwards and Hannah Innes – changes which saw the visitors change to a back four.

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson. Image: Shutterstock.

The Dons boss said: “We were getting murdered. We were getting murdered down the sides and had to make a change.

“To be fair to Hannah Innes, she’s had much to do. We just could not get the ball to her – we couldn’t get out.

“Credit to Motherwell. They pressed us high. If we won, we would have been nine clear in seventh, but now it’s done to three. It is up to us to respond now in our next game.”

Before the half was up, it was a hat-trick of hitting the woodwork for Hutchison as the striker saw another effort come back off the bar.

The home side had the ball in the back of the net again on the hour mark, but Brooke Nunn’s powerful strike was chalked off for offside.

But it was soon 3-0 as Berry bragged her brace in the 67th minute, burying the rebound following goalkeeper Currie’s save to deny an initial effort from Nunn.

Hutchison thought she had pulled a goal back the Dons with a tap-in following a superb ball across the face of goal from skipper Hannah Stewart, but the flag was up and it remained 3-0.

In the dying stages, Aberdeen substitute Darcie Miller had a chance to net a consolation, but her low drive was well saved by Emily Mutch using her feet.

More from Women's Football

Partick Thistle goalkeeper Ava Easdon.
Rachel Corsie: The support for Ava Easdon has been encouraging - but there is…
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison pictured warming up before a SWPL match.
Bayley Hutchison deserves be part of senior Scotland squad conversation, says Aberdeen Women manager
A view from the stands of PSG's Parc des Princes, which Rachel Corsie says is one of the best stadiums she has played at in her career.
Rachel Corsie: My top five football grounds ahead of Women's Football Weekend
Caley Thistle Women in a pre-match team huddle before a SWF Championship match against Westdyke.
Caley Thistle Women aiming to make most of 'last chance saloon' to secure place…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Keeley Banfield.
Keeley Banfield on settling into life with Aberdeen Women after move from south of…
Bayley Hutchison pictured scoring the opener in Aberdeen Women's 2-0 win over Spartans in the SWPL.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster delighted as Dons beat Spartans 2-0 in post-split opener
Stefan Gartenmann and Nicky Devlin of Aberdeen FC look dejected at the end of the 1-0 loss to Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Rachel Corsie: Aberdeen can escape relegation battle if the club, players and fans stick…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster watches his side during a SWPL fixture.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster lays out post-split ambitions ahead of Spartans clash
Caley Thistle Women player Kayleigh Mackenzie, pictured, before she sustained a serious knee injury.
Caley Thistle Women's Kayleigh Mackenzie on how serious injury has ended 'best season' and…
Scotland, led by captain Rachel Corsie, in a team photo before a match at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie on Scotland's Euro 2025 qualifying opponents, and bid to sell alcohol at…

Conversation