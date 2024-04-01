‘Truly unique’: Westhill six-bedroom family home with log cabin on sale for £825,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Truly unique’: Westhill six-bedroom family home with log cabin on sale for £825,000

Wester Ord House boasts a stunning modern interior.

By Ellie Milne
Exterior of Wester Ord House
Wester Ord House boasts views over the Dee Valley. Image: Ledingham Chalmers.

A ‘truly unique’ six-bedroom family home near Westhill is on the market for offers over £825,000.

Wester Ord House is just minutes from the Aberdeenshire town and comes with a log cabin.

Originally built in 1989, it has been refurbished over the years and now boasts a modern interior including a stunning kitchen.

Birds eye view of Wester Ord House
The property is within 1.2 acres of land. Image: Ledingham Chalmers.

The detached property can be found behind iron gates within 1.2 acres of landscaped grounds.

Design upgrades to Wester Ord House focused on making everything energy efficient while putting family life “at the heart” of the property.

Sweeping grounds

The light-filled living room is at the front of the house with a box bay window offering uninterrupted views across the Dee Valley.

Living room
The living room is at the front of the house. Image: Ledingham Chalmers.
Kitchen at Wester Ord House
The kitchen has space for a dining table and a snug to the side. Image: Ledingham Chalmers.

The room also boasts a multi-fuel stove fireplace and a glazed door which leads back outside to a decking area.

In the garden, the new owners can enjoy the extensive lawn, cherry trees and nearby woodland maintained by the Forestry Commission.

There is also deer fencing installed around the whole property to protect the garden and grounds.

Log cabin
The log cab is a standout feature. Image: Ledingham Chalmers.
Interior of log cabin
The decor of the cab is inspired by the beach. Image: Ledingham Chalmers.

Wester Ord House has much to offer

The ground floor of Wester Ord House has plenty of space for entertaining with a further three multi-functional rooms used as a family room, office and gym by the current owners.

The family room also benefits from views across the garden and features traditional exposed beams.

Bathroom at Wester Ord House
The family bathroom. Image: Ledingham Chalmers.
Master suite
The master suite at Wester Ord House. Image: Ledingham Chalmers.

Across the hall is the stunning open plan breakfast room, snug and kitchen kitted out with integrated appliances and a large island.

Estate agent Ledingham Chalmers wrote: “The impressive open plan kitchen/breakfast room with snug is sure to wow any discerning purchaser, with large windows enjoying the panoramic views and ensuring a good ingress of natural light.”

The standout room on the first floor is the beautiful master suite with plenty of room for a super king bed – which is included in the sale.

Dressing room with mirrored wardrobes
The main bedroom features a walk-in dressing room. Image: Ledingham Chalmers.
Bedroom with double bed and desk
All the double bedrooms have built-in storage. Image: Ledingham Chalmers.

The room also comes complete with a luxury en-suite and a walk-in dressing room with mirrored wardrobes.

A large family bathroom and another three double bedrooms with built-in storage complete the floor, with one room currently being used as a teenage hang-out.

Log cabin and games room

Room with sofa and TV and units on wall
This room is currently used as a TV room but could be another bedroom. Image: Ledingham Chalmers.
Double bedroom at Wester Ord House
The house has six bedrooms in total. Image: Ledingham Chalmers.

Away from the main house there are even more spaces to entertain, relax or keep yourself busy, including a triple granite garage and a two-car carport which leads to a games room.

In a far corner of the garden, there is log cabin which provides a “peaceful oasis of calm”.

Complete with beach-inspired decor, the cabin has power and water, as well as a slabbed area with a fire pit.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A ScotRail train.
ScotRail fare rise: How much journeys across the north, north-east and west coast now…
New Deer childcare campaigners are taking matters into their own hands.
'If people can't get childcare they'll move': New Deer parents take matters into their…
Muir, 53 beside the signature MasterChef logo on the brick wall.
MasterChef: Turriff mum hopes to cook up a storm on first episode of BBC…
ARI staff could be given official permission to continue using the car park after a major row. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Bosses bow to staff after threat to quit over car park row at Aberdeen…
Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace managing partner Callum McDonald, left, with new partners Kimberley Smart and Gordon Wallace.
North-east law firm boosts top team as it gears up for 20th birthday
Aberdeen elm trees have been devastated by disease.
'There's very soon going to be none left': Disease wipes out elm trees across…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drunk man sexually assaulted stranger in Aberdeen city centre
CCTV of Colombia robbery
Images show terrifying moment workers from Westhill oil firm were robbed at gunpoint in…
A clothes shop could become a new Peterhead restaurant.
Peterhead town centre restaurant plans as pub launches expansion bid
Port of Aberdeen’s CEO, Bob Sanguinetti, with charity senior executives and representatives. Image: Port of Aberdeen.
Revealed: The 13 charities to benefit from share of £100k Port of Aberdeen fund