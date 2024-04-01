‘Truly unique’: Westhill six-bedroom family home with log cabin on sale for £825,000

A ‘truly unique’ six-bedroom family home near Westhill is on the market for offers over £825,000.

Wester Ord House is just minutes from the Aberdeenshire town and comes with a log cabin.

Originally built in 1989, it has been refurbished over the years and now boasts a modern interior including a stunning kitchen.

The detached property can be found behind iron gates within 1.2 acres of landscaped grounds.

Design upgrades to Wester Ord House focused on making everything energy efficient while putting family life “at the heart” of the property.

Sweeping grounds

The light-filled living room is at the front of the house with a box bay window offering uninterrupted views across the Dee Valley.

The room also boasts a multi-fuel stove fireplace and a glazed door which leads back outside to a decking area.

In the garden, the new owners can enjoy the extensive lawn, cherry trees and nearby woodland maintained by the Forestry Commission.

There is also deer fencing installed around the whole property to protect the garden and grounds.

Wester Ord House has much to offer

The ground floor of Wester Ord House has plenty of space for entertaining with a further three multi-functional rooms used as a family room, office and gym by the current owners.

The family room also benefits from views across the garden and features traditional exposed beams.

Across the hall is the stunning open plan breakfast room, snug and kitchen kitted out with integrated appliances and a large island.

Estate agent Ledingham Chalmers wrote: “The impressive open plan kitchen/breakfast room with snug is sure to wow any discerning purchaser, with large windows enjoying the panoramic views and ensuring a good ingress of natural light.”

The standout room on the first floor is the beautiful master suite with plenty of room for a super king bed – which is included in the sale.

The room also comes complete with a luxury en-suite and a walk-in dressing room with mirrored wardrobes.

A large family bathroom and another three double bedrooms with built-in storage complete the floor, with one room currently being used as a teenage hang-out.

Log cabin and games room

Away from the main house there are even more spaces to entertain, relax or keep yourself busy, including a triple granite garage and a two-car carport which leads to a games room.

In a far corner of the garden, there is log cabin which provides a “peaceful oasis of calm”.

Complete with beach-inspired decor, the cabin has power and water, as well as a slabbed area with a fire pit.