Caley Thistle’s Austin Samuels sparks exit fears after social media rebrand

Caley Thistle striker Austin Samuels has sparked fears he could have played his final match for the Scottish Championship side on social media.

The Englishman, 23, has not kicked a competitive ball for Duncan Ferguson’s team since playing in a goalless draw against Partick Thistle last October.

Knee then ankle injuries kept the former Wolves forward out of contention for most of the winter.

The former Aberdeen loanee returned to the Inverness squad in mid-February and has been an unused substitute seven times since – most recently in the 1-1 draw at leaders Dundee United.

He was not in the matchday pool for the weekend’s 1-0 loss at Partick – which left Duncan Ferguson’s strugglers in the relegation play-off berth with just five games to go, starting with the visit of Arbroath this weekend. They trail Queen’s Park by four points.

On Saturday, following the game at Firhill, Samuels took to X, formerly Twitter, posting four images from his time at ICT, accompanied by red and blue heart emojis. His profile photo is now just a blue circle.

Caley Thistle did not comment on the matter.

Samuels’ two play-off goals recalled

Samuels remains an Inverness player until his contract expires this summer – but his cryptic social media actions have set off a reaction from supporters.

Steven Garden said: “Gutted if this you signing off. One of the best players we have had.”

Another user claimed Samuels had been “disrespected” by the club, with another saying: “Thanks for everything super Aussie”.

Samuels has yet to find the net this term amid his limited game-time, but Inverness fans remain grateful for his two goals in the two-legged promotion play-off quarter-final against Partick Thistle in 2022, as Caley Thistle reached the final, where they lost to St Johnstone.

The striker recently told the Press and Journal: “It has been a while – it has been about four months since I played a proper league game.

“It has been frustrating being back on the sidelines. I’m happy to be back training regardless, but I want to be back playing.

“I’ve got to catch the manager’s eye in training, and hopefully he sees what capabilities I have that I can bring to the team.”

Frustration around Caley Thistle grows after Firhill defeat

ICT fans are frustrated with their side’s inability to find wins as they spiral towards a relegation play-off fight against League One promotion contenders Hamilton Accies, Alloa Athletic or Cove Rangers.

Caley Thistle’s loss at Partick came as a result of a Scott Robinson goal just before the break. An appeal just prior to that, when ICT forward Alex Samuel was felled, was waved away by John Beaton.

The referee also enraged visiting boss Ferguson for booking Cammy Kerr for “simulation” in the first half, with the Dundee loanee sent off later for a challenge on Aidan Fitzpatrick. Caley Thistle have appealed the first booking.

Ferguson encouraged by side’s ‘fight’

Despite criticism, Ferguson remains upbeat as they hunt down crucial survival points.

He said: “When we went down to 10 men, I thought we were outstanding. We pushed Partick right back, showed our fitness and showed our attacking patterns.

“Our football was there for all to see and our effort was here for everyone to see. Partick were hanging on and their boys were going down with cramp and time-wasting – but our 10 players pushed them all the way.

“We went to Dundee United last week and got an admirable draw and nobody at Saturday’s game could say we didn’t fight and show real quality with our passing and combinations. I thought we were the better team.

“But it was never simulation and it was another poor decision by a referee. It was a turning point – we’re not getting the rub of the green.

“It’s going to be tough. We maybe need to win three or four games. That’s where we are.

“We deserved at least a point from Saturday.”