Plans to bring Howdens hardware firm to Banchory unveiled

Developers want to build new units for the business.

By Ben Hendry
The new Howdens is planned for Banchory Business Park.
The new Howdens is planned for Banchory Business Park. Image: Gilbert architects

Hardware firm Howdens could soon be opening a new base in Banchory.

Seamount Property Development wants to erect new units in the town, one of which would be occupied by the UK joinery giant.

This would be the firm’s first foray into Deeside, with branches already operating across other parts of Aberdeenshire and in Aberdeen.

What are the Howdens plans for Banchory?

Developers have hammered out a deal with Howdens for a spot at the Banchory Business Centre.

The Howdens would open at the plot outlined here in red. Image: Gilbert architects 

Howdens was founded in 1995 and has about 800 depots across the UK.

The new Deeside business might be handy for the region’s most famous occasional residents – as Howdens has been supplying goods to royal households since 2015.

But Howdens is just one part of the plans for Banchory Business Park

The firm would occupy one of four new units Seamount wants to build on a patch of wasteland at the Burn O’Bennie Road site.

The other buildings would each be divided into five industrial units.

Document sent to Aberdeenshire Council say these “will offer ideal starter or
small business accommodation”.

The land is lying vacant. Image: Gilbert architects 

They add: “The development will deliver new investment in Banchory and has attracted a national occupier who currently has no representation in the town.

“Once complete, the development is expected to support in the region of 25-30 jobs.

“The proposal will bring a site that has lain undeveloped for many years into beneficial economic use.”

You can see the Howdens Banchory plans here.

Scheme comes as other developments are approved

It comes as things could be looking up for the town centre too.

Earlier this week, our Planning Ahead round-up revealed that the former Duncan’s of Banchory furniture shop in the town centre could be poised for a new lease of life.

Read more here:

Duncan’s of Banchory flats plan approved and new Fraserburgh statue revealed

 

