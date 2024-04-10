Kieran Simpson talks down Fraserburgh’s title chances

Kieran Simpson doesn’t believe Fraserburgh are in with a serious chance of winning the Breedon Highland League title – despite their impressive run of form.

The Broch made it seven league wins in succession by defeating leaders Brechin City 4-2 at Bellslea on Saturday.

Fraserburgh are three points behind the Hedgemen with both sides having three games left to play.

Fourth-placed Buckie Thistle are three points behind the Broch, but have two games in hand.

Defender Simpson finds it hard to see the Buchan club ending up as champions because their destiny is not in their own hands.

Fraserburgh face Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park on Saturday before tackling Brora Rangers next Wednesday at Bellslea and rounding off their season three days later at home to Strathspey.

When asked if he felt the Broch had a chance of winning the league, Simpson, 23, said: “I don’t think so, it takes a lot for other teams to slip up.

“You never know, but all we can do is win our last three games and hope things go our way.

“It’s out of our hands and if you’re asking me right now I don’t think we’ve got a chance.”

Broch weren’t blown off course

Simpson netted two penalties in Fraserburgh’s weekend win against Brechin.

The game was impacted by strong winds throughout the 90 minutes, but Simpson felt the Broch coped better in the challenging conditions.

He added: “We had the right mentality first half and we knew if Brechin won the toss they’d likely try to defend into the wind first half.

“So when it happened we had to come out of the traps quickly and I think we did. We needed something to defend in the second half.

“It was an absolute nightmare with the wind in the second half, it was relentless.

“But in games like that you have to keep your concentration the whole time, you can’t switch off for two seconds or you might get done.

“I think we handled it well and we did well to see it out.”