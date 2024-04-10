Kieran Simpson talks down Fraserburgh’s title chances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kieran Simpson talks down Fraserburgh’s title chances

The Broch are three points behind leaders Brechin City.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh v Brechin City at Bellslea Park in the Breedon Highland League on Saturday April 6 2024. Kieran Simpson celebrates scoring Fraserburgh's second goal against Brechin. Pictures by Darrell Benns/ DCT Media.
Kieran Simpson doesn’t believe Fraserburgh are in with a serious chance of winning the Breedon Highland League title – despite their impressive run of form.

The Broch made it seven league wins in succession by defeating leaders Brechin City 4-2 at Bellslea on Saturday.

Fraserburgh are three points behind the Hedgemen with both sides having three games left to play.

Fourth-placed Buckie Thistle are three points behind the Broch, but have two games in hand.

Defender Simpson finds it hard to see the Buchan club ending up as champions because their destiny is not in their own hands.

Fraserburgh face Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park on Saturday before tackling Brora Rangers next Wednesday at Bellslea and rounding off their season three days later at home to Strathspey.

When asked if he felt the Broch had a chance of winning the league, Simpson, 23, said: “I don’t think so, it takes a lot for other teams to slip up.

“You never know, but all we can do is win our last three games and hope things go our way.

“It’s out of our hands and if you’re asking me right now I don’t think we’ve got a chance.”

Broch weren’t blown off course

Simpson netted two penalties in Fraserburgh’s weekend win against Brechin.

The game was impacted by strong winds throughout the 90 minutes, but Simpson felt the Broch coped better in the challenging conditions.

He added: “We had the right mentality first half and we knew if Brechin won the toss they’d likely try to defend into the wind first half.

“So when it happened we had to come out of the traps quickly and I think we did. We needed something to defend in the second half.

“It was an absolute nightmare with the wind in the second half, it was relentless.

“But in games like that you have to keep your concentration the whole time, you can’t switch off for two seconds or you might get done.

“I think we handled it well and we did well to see it out.”

